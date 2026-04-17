Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav lauded the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills, highlighting PM Modi's guarantee to states that their representation will not decrease, a key concern for many states based on the upcoming census.

Backing the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does what he says, adding that the prime minister has guaranteed the states that "no one's representation will decrease".

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He added that many states are worried that their representation will decrease based on the census. Speaking to ANI, Ram Kripal said, "PM Modi does what he says. An important promise of our agenda is that we will provide reservation to women when we come into power. PM Modi has said that the time has come that the Women's reservation is implemented on the ground... Many states are worried that their representation will decrease based on the census. PM Modi has guaranteed the states that no one's representation will decrease."

Reacting to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's statement on PM Modi's address on the Women's Reservation Bill, he said, "The government has pure intentions. I dont know what she is scared of..."

Parliament Discusses Key Bills

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha is continuing its discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all political parties to rise above differences and support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Currently, a discussion is underway in Parliament on amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The debate continued until 1 a.m. last night as well. Logical responses have been provided to dispel the misconceptions that were spread. Every apprehension has been addressed. The information that was lacking has also been provided to every member. Any issue that might have caused opposition in anyone's mind has also been resolved."

Opposition Strategy and Concerns

Earlier today, the INDIA bloc MPs held a meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament at 10 am on Friday to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House. Congress leaders Kakoli Ghosh, Manickam Tagore, KC Venugopal, and P Chidambaram are ensuring the presence of all INDIA block MPs in the House, sources said.

The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census. However, the Opposition MPs have raised concerns over the constitutional amendment to conduct the delimitation and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to 850, based on the 2011 census. The opposition alleged that the proposed legislation would shrink the representation of southern states in the House. Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)