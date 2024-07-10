PM Modi discusses Ukraine, strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; check details

Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi, who had recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, stressed that war has no place in the world. He also explored ways to enhance collaboration with Vienna in infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, and artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 10) discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and the strategic partnership between India and Austria with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his inaugural visit to the country.

Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi, who had recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, stressed that war has no place in the world. He also explored ways to enhance collaboration with Vienna in infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, and artificial intelligence.

India Day parade NYC 2024 to feature historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau, actor Pankaj Tripathi to attend

"I am happy that during the beginning of my third term itself, I got the opportunity to visit Austria. This trip of mine is historic and special. After 41 years, an Indian PM has visited Austria. Today, a significant discussion took place between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and me," PM Modi said.

"We discussed new possibilities to strengthen our ties further. We have decided to give these ties a strategic direction in sectors like infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, artificial intelligence. We work towards linking each other's capabilities," PM Modi said.

He mentioned that the Ukraine war and the situation in West Asia were among the topics discussed during his meeting with the Austrian leader.

"I have told you earlier also, this is not the time for war. We won't be able to find solutions to problems in the field of war. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required," The Prime Minister said.

PM Modi highlighted that shared values such as democracy and the rule of law form strong foundations for the relationship between India and Austria.

He also touched on the issue of terrorism, stating that both countries strongly condemn it.

PM Modi arrives in Vienna, set for high-level talks with Austrian leaders

"We discussed the biggest challenges humanity is facing right now, including climate change and terrorism. In the climate subject, we are inviting Austria to join our initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Biofuel Alliance. We both strongly condemn terrorism. We agree that terrorism can't be justified in any way," he added.

During his recent meeting with President Putin, PM Modi had assured the world that India stands for peace, saying that peace cannot be achieved amid bombs, guns, and bullets.

Latest Videos