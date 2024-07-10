Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi discusses Ukraine, strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; check details

    Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi, who had recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, stressed that war has no place in the world. He also explored ways to enhance collaboration with Vienna in infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, and artificial intelligence.

    PM Modi discusses Ukraine, strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 10) discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and the strategic partnership between India and Austria with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his inaugural visit to the country. 

    Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi, who had recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, stressed that war has no place in the world. He also explored ways to enhance collaboration with Vienna in infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, and artificial intelligence.

    India Day parade NYC 2024 to feature historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau, actor Pankaj Tripathi to attend

    "I am happy that during the beginning of my third term itself, I got the opportunity to visit Austria. This trip of mine is historic and special. After 41 years, an Indian PM has visited Austria. Today, a significant discussion took place between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and me," PM Modi said.

    "We discussed new possibilities to strengthen our ties further. We have decided to give these ties a strategic direction in sectors like infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, artificial intelligence. We work towards linking each other's capabilities," PM Modi said.

    He mentioned that the Ukraine war and the situation in West Asia were among the topics discussed during his meeting with the Austrian leader.

    "I have told you earlier also, this is not the time for war. We won't be able to find solutions to problems in the field of war. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required," The Prime Minister said.

    PM Modi highlighted that shared values such as democracy and the rule of law form strong foundations for the relationship between India and Austria.

    He also touched on the issue of terrorism, stating that both countries strongly condemn it.

    PM Modi arrives in Vienna, set for high-level talks with Austrian leaders

    "We discussed the biggest challenges humanity is facing right now, including climate change and terrorism. In the climate subject, we are inviting Austria to join our initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Biofuel Alliance. We both strongly condemn terrorism. We agree that terrorism can't be justified in any way," he added.

    During his recent meeting with President Putin, PM Modi had assured the world that India stands for peace, saying that peace cannot be achieved amid bombs, guns, and bullets.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 5:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fight cases against Chancellor legally at your own expense, Kerala Guv tells VCs, university officials anr

    Fight cases against Chancellor legally at your own expense, Kerala Guv tells VCs, university officials

    Amid financial crisis, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says govt not trying to waste money anr

    Amid financial crisis, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says govt not trying to waste money

    Communication Gaps and Political Downfalls: KCR in Telangana and Jagan in Andhra Pradesh gcw

    Communication Gaps and Political Downfalls: KCR in Telangana and Jagan in Andhra Pradesh

    Kerala: Govt allegedly distributes banned coconut oil in food kits to Idukki tribals; food poisoning reported anr

    Kerala: Govt allegedly distributes banned coconut oil in food kits to Idukki tribals; food poisoning reported

    Valmiki corporation scam ED arrests former minister Nagendra PA in Bengaluru vkp

    Valmiki Corporation scam: ED arrests former minister Nagendra’s close aide in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Photos: Namrata Malla shows off her HOT cleavage; Bhojpuri actress takes internet by storm [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY Photos: Namrata Malla shows off her HOT cleavage; Bhojpuri actress takes internet by storm [PICTURES]

    Is Hardik Pandya dating Prachi Solanki Here is what we know vkp

    Is Hardik Pandya dating THIS Instagram influencer? Here's what we know

    Fight cases against Chancellor legally at your own expense, Kerala Guv tells VCs, university officials anr

    Fight cases against Chancellor legally at your own expense, Kerala Guv tells VCs, university officials

    Mirzapur 3: Vijay Verma thanked fans for the 'crazy love' he is getting for his portrayal of Tyagi ji; Read on ATG

    Mirzapur 3: Vijay Verma thanked fans for the 'crazy love' he is getting for his portrayal of Tyagi ji; Read on

    Oppo Reno 11 to iQOO Neo 7 Pro: 7 top smartphones under Rs 30,000 gcw

    Oppo Reno 11 to iQOO Neo 7 Pro: 7 top smartphones under Rs 30,000

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon