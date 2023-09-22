Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Our 'Neeyat' mattered... We fulfilled our commitment, PM Modi on Women's Reservation Bill

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the country on the overwhelming passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' in both Houses of Parliament. The bill, aptly titled Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, marks a historic milestone in India's democratic journey.

    PM Modi congratulates women on passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam at BJP headquarters
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that women today have the freedom to soar higher and that his government has, during its tenure, to ensure that women of the country are empowered. "Today I congratulate every mother, sister and daughter of the country. This decision and this day will be discussed for many generations to come. I congratulate the entire country for passing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' with an overwhelming majority in both the Houses of Parliament," PM Modi said addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram at the BJP HQ in New Delhi.

    PM Modi received a warm welcome at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital. This came after the Rajya Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill, which marked a historic moment in India's democratic journey.

    Expressing her joy at the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' one BJP worker highlighted that they had been hearing about the concept of 33 percent reservation for women for many years, and the bill's passage was a momentous occasion.

    At the BJP headquarters in Delhi, women party workers and leaders held posters thanking PM Modi as they gathered to welcome him.

    Outside the BJP headquarters, celebrations were in full swing, with one woman expressing her excitement over the bill's passage, which had been awaited for 27 years. She described it as the beginning of a historic era for women.

    PM Modi, on Thursday, congratulated all Indians for their role in this defining moment in the nation's democratic journey. He expressed gratitude to all Rajya Sabha MPs who supported the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' noting the unanimous support as heartening.

    The passage of the bill in Parliament signifies a significant step toward stronger representation and empowerment for women in India. PM Modi emphasized that it is not just legislation but also a tribute to the countless women who have contributed to the nation's growth and resilience. It celebrates the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of women across India.

    The Women's Reservation Bill, titled Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was unanimously passed in the Upper House with 214 members voting in favour. Women MPs took turns to express their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the historic passage of the legislation, presenting him with a bouquet as a symbol of their appreciation. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die following the bill's passage.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023 announced; Check prize structure, draw date and more anr

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023 announced; Check prize structure, draw date and more

    Kerala: 60 karat gold goes missing from Kodungallur Co-operative Bank Locker rkn

    Kerala: 60 karat gold goes missing from Kodungallur Co-operative Bank Locker

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-347 September 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-347 September 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Chandrayaan 3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Chandrayaan-3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Bride-to-be papped at Udaipur airport [PICTURES] ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Bride-to-be papped at Udaipur airport [PICTURES]

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha danced their heart out on Sufi night; video goes VIRAL - WATCH vma

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha danced their heart out on Sufi night; video goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023 announced; Check prize structure, draw date and more anr

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023 announced; Check prize structure, draw date and more

    Apple iPhone 15 series sale begins Long queues outside Mumbai Delhi Dubai stores WATCH gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series sale begins: Long queues outside Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai stores - WATCH

    cricket India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions osf

    India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon