PM Narendra Modi congratulated the new ministers in Bihar's NDA government after a cabinet expansion. He expressed confidence that the new team under CM Samrat Choudhary will take Bihar to new heights of prosperity and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all leaders who took oath as ministers in the Bihar NDA government, expressing confidence that their commitment to development will take Bihar to greater heights of prosperity. PM Modi said he was confident that the new team would work to take Bihar to greater heights of prosperity and contribute to the broader vision of building a strong Bihar and a developed India.

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बिहार की एनडीए सरकार में मंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने वाले सभी साथियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं ढेरों शुभकामनाएं! मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि राज्य के चौतरफा विकास के लिए आपकी प्रतिबद्धता हमारे इस प्रदेश को समृद्धि की नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाएगी। आइए, हम सब मिलकर एक सशक्त बिहार और विकसित भारत… pic.twitter.com/Hzytz8v0gW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2026 In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all my colleagues who took oath as ministers in the Bihar NDA government! I am fully confident that your commitment to all-round development of the state will take our province to new heights of prosperity. Let us all together realize the resolve to build a strong Bihar and a developed India."

Bihar Cabinet Expansion

The Bihar government witnessed a major cabinet expansion on Thursday, with several senior leaders and first-time faces taking oath as ministers at a ceremony in Patna. The expansion included leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, who joined the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other senior NDA leaders.

New Minister Pledges Employment

Reacting to the development, Bihar Minister Nishant Kumar said he would work under the leadership of the Chief Minister and focus on employment generation and sectoral development, including industry, agriculture, education and healthcare. "I express my gratitude to the people of Bihar for ensuring NDA's victory in the 2025 elections... Now, I will work under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary. I will strive to fulfil my promise to provide employment to 1 crore people. I will endeavour to improve every sector--industry, agriculture, education, and healthcare... Through my work, I will strive to earn the blessings, love, and trust of the people," he told ANI.

Nitish Kumar Extends Congratulations

Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended congratulations to the newly sworn-in ministers and expressed confidence that the cabinet would contribute effectively to public welfare and development under the Chief Minister's leadership.

बिहार के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री सम्राट चौधरी जी के मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले सभी माननीय मंत्रियों को भी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरा विश्वास है कि श्री सम्राट चौधरी जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में सभी माननीय मंत्रीगण जनकल्याण एवं विकास कार्यों में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 7, 2026 "Heartfelt congratulations on the cabinet expansion of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary Ji. Heartfelt best wishes also to all the Ministers taking oath for the ministerial positions. I am confident that under the able leadership of Shri Samrat Choudhary, all the Hon'ble Ministers will play an effective role in public welfare and development works, and Bihar will reach new heights of development and good governance," he wrote on X.

CM Choudhary on 'Developed Bihar' Vision

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, in a post on social media, described the event as a step toward fulfilling development goals and strengthening governance in Bihar, expressing confidence that the new team would work toward a "Developed Bihar-Strong India" vision.

"टीम बिहार" हर संकल्प साकार! पटना के ऐतिहासिक गाँधी मैदान में देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में आयोजित बिहार सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार समारोह में विकास, सुशासन और जनकल्याण की अटूट प्रतिबद्धता के साथ मौजूद रहा। इस अवसर पर माननीय केंद्रीय… pic.twitter.com/rdLb8XatKy — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 7, 2026 "Team Bihar" Every resolve realised! In the historic Gandhi Maidan of Patna, in the dignified presence of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bihar government's cabinet expansion ceremony was attended with an unwavering commitment to development, good governance, and public welfare. On this occasion, in the companionship of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri AmitShah, Defence Minister rajnathsingh, National President Nitin Nabin, Former Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, and Union Minister JPNadda, all senior NDA leaders, and the great people of Bihar, this moment became a source of inspiration for public trust and new resolves," Bihar CM wrote on X.

He further added, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed ministers. I am fully confident that you all will take Bihar to new heights of development while fulfilling your duties. Let us all together fulfil the resolve of "Developed Bihar-Strong India."

(ANI)