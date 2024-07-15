PM Modi congratulates KP Sharma Oli on Nepal PM appointment, eyes enhanced bilateral ties

The Indian government will closely monitor the foreign policy direction of Nepal's new coalition government, especially regarding Oli's previous efforts to strengthen ties with China during his last tenure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 15) extended congratulations to KP Sharma Oli upon his appointment as Nepal's Prime Minister, expressing optimism about enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations. Oli, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML), formed a coalition government with Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress after former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal failed a parliamentary trust vote last week. This marks Oli's fourth term as Prime Minister.

In a message on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal." He continued, "Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples."

The Indian government will closely monitor the foreign policy direction of Nepal's new coalition government, especially regarding Oli's previous efforts to strengthen ties with China during his last tenure.

Oli's administration previously sparked controversy by releasing a new map that included territories like Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, and Lipulekh — regions also claimed by India — within Nepal's borders.

Additionally, Nepal is expected to appoint a new ambassador to India, following the recall of Shankar Sharma and 10 other ambassadors by the previous government in June.

