PM Modi congratulated Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on his new term in the Upper House. Nominated by President Murmu, Harivansh took the oath before VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, with several senior ministers in attendance.

PM Modi Congratulates Harivansh on New Rajya Sabha Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rajya Sabha's outgoing Deputy Chairman and JD(U) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh for assuming his new term in the upper house of parliament today. Hailing the development, the Prime Minister highlighted Harivansh's invaluable contributions to journalism and public life.

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"Shri Harivansh Ji has made invaluable contributions to journalism and public life. He is a respected intellectual and thinker. With his profound thoughts and insights, he has enriched the proceedings of the House over the past few years. I am delighted that the Honorable President has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My very best wishes to him for the upcoming parliamentary term!," said PM Modi.

Oath-Taking Ceremony

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh took the oath as a Member of Parliament in the Upper House in the presence of Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the update, noting that several senior leaders were present during the occasion.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda, along with Union Ministers RK Thakur and Arjun Ram Meghwal, attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Sitharaman also said that she joined the event, marking the formal induction of Harivansh into the Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament.

Nomination and Appointment Details

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, according to a Gazette notification issued on Friday.

His appointment was finalised on Thursday, following the conclusion of his previous term as a JD(U) member from Bihar on April 9.

He has been serving as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman since 2018.

The nomination of the 69-year-old leader has been made under the powers conferred by sub-section (a) of clause (1) read with Section 3 of the Constitution of India.

Harivansh has been nominated to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of a nominated member, Ranjan Gogoi. (ANI)