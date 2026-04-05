In Thiruvalla, PM Modi predicted a BJP-NDA win in Kerala, accusing LDF and UDF of spreading lies on the UCC and FCRA. He also referenced women's reservation and upcoming Parliament amendments, vowing an end to LDF's 'misgovernance'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that BJP-led NDA will win Kerala polls and accused LDF and UDF of "lying" about FCRA Bill and Uniform Civil Code.

Addressing a rally here, he noted that the law to provide 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was enacted during the rule of NDA-government and referred to the scheduled Parliament sitting on April 16,17,18 to pass amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. He said Congress people have been called for a meeting and hoped they "will listen" to the government.

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PM Accuses LDF, UDF of Spreading Lies

PM Modi referred to Kerala Files, Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar movies and said opposition parties had termed them lies. "The LDF and UDF people have become pro at lying. They said Kerala Files is a lie, they said Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie. These days, they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had UCC for decades, but they're spreading lies around it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies," he alleged.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026 was strongly opposed by the opposition parties. The government decided against pushing for its passage in the budget session of Parliament.

PM Modi said that countdown of LDF government in the state has begun. "I have come here before as well, but this time the winds of change are blowing in a different direction. The biggest transformation is now about to take place in Keralam. Voting will be held on April 9, and on May 4, the end of decades of misgovernance will be declared. It is now certain that the countdown to the exit of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has begun. For the first time, a BJP-NDA government is coming to power in Keralam," he said.

'LDF, UDF Neglected Kerala, Promoted Radical Elements'

"Both the Left and Congress promote radical elements for the sake of vote banks; incidents like Munambam are becoming increasingly common in Kerala. There, hundreds of Hindu and Christian families were intimidated, but instead of helping the victims, the Kerala government appears to be standing with the radical forces... The patriotic people of Kerala will never allow this to succeed," he added.

He alleged that LDF and UDF governments have long neglected this region. "When LDF and UDF were in power at the Centre, Keralam received far less. Under the Modi government, five times more funds have been allocated to the state compared to that period," he said.

PM Slams Congress Over West Asia Remarks

The PM accused the Congress of making "irresponsible" and "senseless" remarks regarding the West Asia crisis that could endanger the safety of millions of Indians working in the Gulf. "The Congress wants the West Asian countries to consider India as their enemy, that we should make some mistake here, give some statement like that, and trouble befalls Indians living in the Gulf countries, so the Congress is giving statements that anger the Gulf countries. The Congress wants panic to spread, and for it to get a chance to hurl abuses at Modi," the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising that the safety of Keralites remains his top priority, PM Modi said the elections will come and go. "I want to tell the people of Congress, LDF, and UDF that politics has its place and elections will come and go, but for me, the safety of the lakhs of Keralites there is the priority, and I am committed to that," he said.

Sabarimala Temple Issue

Referring to the rescue operations involving Indian fishermen, the Prime Minister accused the The PM also lashed out at the LDF government over the Sabarimala temple gold theft case and accused them of "defaming and looting" the temple. "The LDF has not handed the probe to the CBI, raising serious questions. At the same time, Congress, which has largely stayed away from temple-related issues, is now faking, trying to project itself as pro-Hindu," PM Modi said. He asserted that the NDA, once in power in Keralam, will punish the guilty and serve justice to the devotees of Swami Ayyappa.

Assurances on Delimitation and Women's Reservation

PM Modi also sought to allay any apprehension about reduction of seats in the southern states due to their good performance on the population yardstick and said "no seats will be reduced" and these will increase,which will benefit states across the country.He said the aim is to ensure 33% women's representation in Parliament from 2029.

"It is our government that has provided 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies... Parliament is going to reconvene in three days. The law we have passed, which gives 33 per cent reservation to women, should start benefiting from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. There is a need to enact a law to ensure 33 per cent participation of women in Parliament," he said.

Special Parliament Session for Amendments

PM Modi appealed for passing the amendment to the women's reservation bill by consensus."Just as Parliament passed the women's reservation bill by consensus, similarly, two tasks need to be done from April 16-18. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, or other states that have done good work in population control--we want to firmly ensure in the law in Parliament this time that nowhere should the Lok Sabha seats be reduced... and second, the seats for women should increase as additional seats," he said.

"So that our southern states get this huge benefit, we are calling a session for law amendment. We have called the Congress people for a meeting, we hope they will listen to us... It is necessary that this amendment passes by consensus," he added.

Opposition Hits Back

Congress had said on Friday that sitting of Parliament to be held on April 16, 17 and 18 was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and alleged that its purpose was to influence the outcome of the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, scheduled to be held later this month. The Congress also cautioned against any haste in amending the Constitution regarding the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies, saying it is a sensitive matter and can put several states at a significant disadvantage.

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi and LDF

Addressing rallies in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi and alleged that the BJP leader wants to help LDF. "Forget that, Narendra Modi in every other speech mentions God, temples, and religion--every second speech of his. How somebody has insulted his God, temple, or religion. And the most valued temple in Kerala, the gold was stolen from that temple. Gold is stolen from Lord Aiyappa's temple. It is replaced by brass. The Prime Minister comes to Kerala, doesn't say a word about it. He has forgotten God, the temple, and religion because he wants to help the LDF and the Kerala CM. Truth is, that LDF can never challenge him in India. That is why the UDF is his target," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke of United Democratic Front's (UDF) commitment for safety of women. "The young woman who sang Vande Mataram at the public meeting, before such a large crowd and without fear, represents the women of Keralam - fearless and courageous. And that is why we want to ensure that every woman in Keralam is protected. This is why bus travel is going to be free for every woman after the UDF comes to power," he said.

He also alleged that BJP and RSS attacked Kerala's nurses in Chhattisgarh and that Keralam has a Chief Minister who works alongside those who attacked nuns in Chhattisgarh.

Pinarayi Vijayan Counters Rahul Gandhi

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit back at the Congress leader. "Has Rahul Gandhi forgotten that the legal provisions used by BJP governments to unjustly arrest people, including nuns, were originally contributions of the Congress? During the 2022-23 Christmas and New Year period, when thousands of tribal Christians were driven out due to Sangh Parivar-backed violence, wasn't there a Congress government in power there? Was Rahul Gandhi on leave from party leadership at that time?" he asked.

Speaking at a convention held at Kannur Poduvacheri in Dharmadam constituency, Vijayan said that Kerala has reached a stage where it can reach a development leap.

Kerala will go the polls on April 9 and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)