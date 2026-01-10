PM Modi visited Somnath, chairing a trust meeting to review infrastructure upgrades. He offered prayers and participated in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, an event marking 1000 years of faith, which included chanting the Omkar Nada for 1000 seconds.

PM Modi Reviews Temple Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust and oversaw various phases related to the infrastructural upgradation in the temple premises and ensured a more pleasurable trip for the devotees. Taking it to X, PM Modi wrote, "In Somnath this evening, chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust. We reviewed various aspects relating to infrastructure upgradations in the temple complex and ways to make the pilgrimage to Somnath even more memorable." The Prime Minister offered prayers at Somnath Temple, which is revered as the first among the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and has a significant place in India's spiritual heritage.

Participation in Somnath Swabhiman Parv

PM Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived at Somnath Temple to attend the Somnath Swabhiman parv, which is being organised from January 8-11, marking 1000 years of faith and India's history.

Chanting of Omkar Nada

During his visit, PM Modi also engaged in the chanting of Omakr Nada for 1000 seconds. He emphasised the value of "Omkar Nada", stating its significance in the mantras and spirituality, outlining its essence in the Veda, Upnishads, Puranas, and Shashtras. In a separate X post, he wrote, "The essence of our Vedas, Shastras, Puranas, Upanishads, and Vedanta is. It is the root of meditation and the foundation of yoga. It is the goal in spiritual practice. It is the form of Shabda Brahman. It is through that our mantras begin and are completed. Today, on the occasion of Somnath Swabhiman Parv, we had the good fortune to collectively chant the Omkar Nada for 1000 seconds. Its energy is making the inner self vibrate and rejoice."

Upcoming Events on January 11

Furthermore, on January 11 at around 9:45 am, the Prime Minister will participate in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession held to honour the countless warriors who sacrificed their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The procession will feature a symbolic march of 108 horses, representing valour and sacrifice. Thereafter, at around 10:15 am, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at the Somnath Temple. At approximately 11 am, he will participate in and address a public function in Somnath.

Historical Significance of the Event

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from January 8 to January 11, 2026, marks the 1,000th anniversary of Mahmud of Ghazni's first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. (ANI)