Rahul Gandhi alleged PM Modi 'betrayed' India's farmers with an interim US trade deal, calling it a 'direct assault' on their livelihoods. He met with farmer unions who warned the deal threatens cultivators of corn, soyabean, and other crops.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "betrayed India's farmers", claiming that the interim India-US trade deal poses a direct threat to their livelihoods. Sharing a post on X, the Rae Bareli MP wrote, "Narendra 'surrender' Modi has betrayed India's farmers and the farmers have realised this. This isn't just a trade deal; it's a direct assault on the livelihoods of our food providers." नरेंद्र “surrender” मोदी ने भारत के किसानों के साथ विश्वासघात किया है - और किसान यह बात समझ चुके हैं। यह सिर्फ़ एक व्यापार समझौता नहीं है, बल्कि हमारे अन्नदाताओं की आजीविका पर सीधा हमला है। संसद में आज किसान यूनियनों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल से मुलाक़ात में उनकी चिंता साफ़ दिखी।… pic.twitter.com/YwfnJBMVcD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 13, 2026

Gandhi Highlights Farmers' Concerns

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said the concerns were evident during a meeting with a delegation of farmers' unions in Parliament. "In today's meeting in Parliament with the delegation from farmers' unions, their concerns were clearly evident. Farmers struggling with inflation, rising costs, and uncertainty over MSP are now being left unprepared to face foreign crops backed by massive subsidies and mechanical might," he wrote.

Gandhi criticised what he described as one-sided pressure in the negotiations. "This isn't a fair fight; it's one-sided pressure. The government's hollow assurances won't work anymore. The future of farmers cannot be bartered away without their consent," he added.

Reaffirming his party's support, he said, "Come what may, I and the Congress Party stand with India's food providers for their rights, security, and dignity."

Farmer Unions Oppose 'Anti-Farmer' Treaty

Meanwhile, in a meeting at his Parliament office, Rahul Gandhi met a delegation representing 17 major farmer unions from across the country to discuss the interim trade deal. The information was shared by Sukhpal Singh Khaira, MLA from Bholath and Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, on X.

"A delegation of various #Kissan #Unions met LoP @RahulGandhi ji in his Parliament office to discuss the anti-farmer Indo-US treaty, which is nothing but a complete surrender before the Americans," Khaira posted.

In another post, Khaira said, "LoP Shri @RahulGandhi met leaders of farm unions from across the country at Parliament House today. The farm leaders expressed their opposition to the US-India trade deal, warning that it poses a grave threat to the livelihoods of farmers cultivating corn, soyabean, cotton, fruits, and nuts. In the discussion, Rahul ji and the union leaders underscored the urgent need for a nationwide mass movement to resist this deal and defend the rights, incomes, and future of farmers and farm labourers across India."

Call for Nationwide Movement

The 17-member delegation included leaders such as Adv. Ashok Balhara, PT John and Tejveer Singh, among others. Farm leaders said the deal could harm cultivators of corn, soyabean, cotton, fruits and nuts, and called for a nationwide movement to oppose it.