Union Minister Chirag Paswan lauded PM Modi for becoming the longest-serving head of a government in India. He also wished him a longer tenure. The PM was also noted for his digital milestones, crossing 30M YouTube and 100M Instagram followers.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving head of a government, completing 8,931 days in office and surpassing the record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's record of 8,930 days.

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Speaking with the media here, the Union Minister expressed pride and elation over the record and hoped for an "even longer tenure with the same spirit of service" for the Prime Minister. "It is a matter of happiness and pride not just for the PM but also his supporters that the PM has become a leader who has got the longest opportunity to serve the nation. While leading the government at the top, he has spent the most time serving the people. I wish that he gets the opportunity to spend an even longer tenure with the same spirit of service," he said.

PM Modi's Record-Breaking Tenure

The achievement underscores PM Modi's decades-long leadership and continuous public service. He remains the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Several senior leaders congratulated PM Modi on the milestone, praising his "decades-long dedication, continuous public service, and commitment to development and good governance".

Dominance in Digital Outreach

In March, PM Modi crossed the significant milestone of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.

Leading World Leaders on YouTube

Among world leaders, PM Modi has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. As per the rankings, he is comfortably ahead of others in the category. The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of PM Modi's. PM Modi has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

Instagram Milestone

This achievement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform.