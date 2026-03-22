Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised PM Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving head of government with 8,931 days in office. Pradhan called Modi's journey of service from Gujarat CM to PM an exemplary standard of dedication.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving head of government, and said the "nation's illustrious leader has set an exemplary standard of service, dedication, and unwavering resolve."

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Pradhan Hails 'Exemplary Standard of Service'

In a post on X, Pradhan said that by working continuously for public welfare for 8,931 days, PM Modi has become India's longest-serving head of government. "The world's most popular mass leader, the nation's illustrious leader and Prime Servant, the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an exemplary standard of service, dedication, and unwavering resolve. By working continuously for public welfare for 8,931 days, he has become India's longest-serving head of government," Pradhan posted.

The Union Minister said this journey of service, which began as Chief Minister of Gujarat, now continues uninterrupted as Prime Minister, ensuring the rights of the poor and needy across the entire country, establishing new benchmarks of development, and elevating India's proud stature on the global stage.

A Record-Breaking Tenure

PM Modi has surpassed former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who held office for 8,930 days. He has now completed 8,931 days as head of government, combining his over 13 years tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat before moving to national politics, and around 12 years as Prime Minister since taking oath of office on May 26, 2014.

He further added that Prime Minister Modi's selfless service, unwavering love for the nation and its citizens, and tireless resolve have defined his leadership for more than 24 years. "The Prime Minister's life is a living example of 'Service is Dedication.' For more than 24 years, selfless service, unwavering love for the nation and its citizens, and tireless resolve have defined his leadership. During his tenure, the country is rapidly advancing toward 'Developed India 2047' while establishing new dimensions of national pride," he added.

Experience and Vision Praised

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Prime Minister has served a long term in public life, and his experience, vision, and decision-making have provided numerous benefits to the country. "The Prime Minister has served a long term in public life, particularly as an administrator and a public policy practitioner. He served as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Subsequently, in the last twelve years, he has achieved a remarkable innings as Prime Minister. His experience, his vision, and his decision-making have provided numerous benefits to the country," he said.

PM Modi, the first Prime Minister born after Independence, has led the BJP to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

In October last year, PM Modi entered the 25th year of his tenure as head of government. (ANI)