PM Narendra Modi becomes India's longest-serving head of government with 8,931 days, surpassing Pawan Kumar Chamling. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Amit Shah lauded his 24 years of uninterrupted public service.

Fadnavis Lauds PM Modi's 'JanSeva' Record

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving head of a government in India, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. With 8,931 days in office as head of government covering his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and as Prime Minister, PM Modi has overtaken Chamling's record of 8,930 days. In an X post, Fadnavis lauded PM Modi's leadership for achieving the benchmarks of becoming the fourth-largest economy.

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In a post on X, the Maharashtra CM wrote, "8931 days of JanSeva, a record in serving the people. With 8931 days in public life, the longest ever tenure, Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji's journey, from serving as Chief Minister to leading our Nation as the Prime Minister, reflects an unwavering commitment to public service and citizen-centric governance." "Congratulations to the fellowship citizens of Bharat, congratulations to Hon PM Modi Ji! Under his visionary leadership, India has achieved transformative growth across sectors, setting new benchmarks and emerging as the world's 4th largest economy. This clarity of purpose continues to inspire the nation and drive progress towards a stronger, self-reliant future," the X post read.

Amit Shah Hails an 'Era of Transformation'

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded PM Modi for the achievement, praising his 24 years of uninterrupted public service. Shah hailed Modi's "sheer commitment" to the nation, noting that his tenure has reshaped India through development initiatives, welfare measures, and bolstering the country's global stature.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Modi Ji's decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably." He added, "Fostering this new India required a lifetime's effort and PM Narendramodi gave it. Serving the nation and its people without taking a holiday for more than 24 years is the manifestation of his sheer commitment. This explains the unprecedented affection he received from people, three times as Gujarat CM and three times as India's PM. People's trust, affection and support for him have only grown with every passing day. PradhanSevakModi"

Key Political Milestones

PM Modi remains the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024. In October last year, the Prime Minister entered the 25th year of his tenure as head of government. (ANI)