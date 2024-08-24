PM Modi back in Delhi after strengthening ties with Poland and Ukraine

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    During his time in Ukraine, PM Modi met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where both leaders expressed their commitment to upholding international law, including the principles outlined in the UN Charter. They agreed on the importance of continuing bilateral dialogue to reinforce these values.

    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 24) returned to Delhi after completing a historic two-nation tour to Poland and Ukraine, marking significant milestones in India's diplomatic relations with both countries. This visit was particularly notable as it was the first time in 45 years that an Indian Prime Minister visited Poland, and also the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Ukraine.

    India's stance on seeking peaceful resolutions through dialogue and diplomacy was reiterated, a position highlighted by its participation in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024. The Ukrainian government welcomed India's involvement and stressed the significance of India's high-level participation in future peace initiatives.

    In a show of strengthened ties, India and Ukraine signed four key agreements during the visit, underscoring the growing cooperation between the two nations.

    PM Modi's visit to Poland saw bilateral discussions with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, leading to an agreement to elevate the relationship between India and Poland to a "Strategic Partnership." Both leaders expressed deep concerns over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. They condemned the war's devastating humanitarian impacts and its broader implications for global food and energy security, particularly affecting the Global South.

    In a joint stance against terrorism, India and Poland reaffirmed their commitment to the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

