PM Modi, at a Siliguri rally, slammed the TMC's 15-year rule, claiming it ruined West Bengal with 'nefarious acts'. He appealed to the youth, who were children when TMC took power, to vote for BJP to determine the state's future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday brutally attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying that it has not actually worked but only committed nefarious acts in the last 15 years and ruined West Bengal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a public rally in Siliguri, PM Modi encouraged the youth to cast votes, saying that they were merely children 15 years ago when TMC came to power, and now they can bring change by supporting the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and reevaluate the future of the State. "The ruthless TMC government has completed 15 years in power. Over these 15 years, you have witnessed nothing but ruin. I see many young people here; my young friends, 15 years ago, you were likely studying in the first grade. In this election, you are going to cast your votes--votes that will determine the future of Bengal," he said.

TMC Slammed as 'Anti-North Bengal, Anti-Women'

PM Modi further criticised the TMC, calling it an anti-North Bengal party, an anti-tribal party, and an anti-women and youth development party. "This is a crucial moment to evaluate the work and conduct of any administration; however, the TMC has not performed any constructive work--it has only committed misdeeds. The TMC is an anti-North Bengal party; it is a party hostile to women and the youth, and it is an anti-tribal party. That is why, this time, the slogan of "Change" is resounding across every corner of Bengal," he said.

The Prime Minister added that the TMC cannot present its report card of the past 15 years because it has committed "nefarious acts" instead of actually working in the State. "The TMC is unable to provide an account of its 15 years in office because, having committed only nefarious acts rather than actual work, with what face could it possibly answer to you?" PM Modi asserted.

Bengal Nears High-Stakes Assembly Elections 2026

The remarks come as West Bengal nears the Assembly elections 2026, scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.