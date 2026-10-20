PM Modi celebrated Dussehra in Delhi, participating in the Ravana Dahan. He spoke of 'Ramrajya' as a discrimination-free system and called for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also addressed celebrations attended by President Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in Vijaya Dashami celebrations at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, Delhi. During the celebrations, PM Modi participated in the traditional Ravana effigy-burning ceremony, marking the festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil.

PM Modi's message of 'Ramrajya' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

"Ramrajya signifies a system of governance free from discrimination—a realm where justice prevails, and everyone is afforded equal opportunities. In such a system, the purpose of authority is not merely to rule, but to ensure the welfare of the people... Serving the poor and the marginalized must remain our highest priority. The life of Lord Ram offers us a profound lesson: no matter how great the crisis or how daunting the challenge, we must not rely on others. We must recognise our own potential, trust in our own resources, transform our resolve into strength, and forge solutions through our own hard work... Today, we too must move forward, guided by this very mantra. We have set before us the goals of a Viksit Bharat and an Atmanirbhar Bharat....," PM Modi said at the Dussehra celebrations.

Earlier today, PM Modi wished the people of the country on the occassion, calling for everyone's happiness, prosperity and success. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone's resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish.”

CM Rekha Gupta calls to follow ideals of Lord Ram

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called upon people to follow the ideals of Lord Shri Ram to eliminate social evils, including corruption, substance abuse, crime, discrimination and atrocities against women, while addressing Dussehra celebrations attended by President Droupadi Murmu at Dwarka Sector 10 in the national capital.

Addressing the gathering at Delhi’s Ramlila celebrations, Gupta said Vijayadashami was not merely a celebration of Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana but also a reminder that truth triumphs over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness, and justice over injustice.

Welcoming the President

Welcoming President Droupadi Murmu, the Chief Minister said, “Today is a moment of great joy for us. On the grand stage of Delhi’s largest Ramlila -- a stage now made even more magnificent by her presence -- we are honoured to welcome the First Citizen of our nation, Her Excellency the President. On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a very warm welcome to her.”

Significance of Vijayadashami

Emphasising the significance of Vijayadashami, the Chief Minister said the festival had inspired people for centuries by reinforcing the victory of good over evil. “For centuries, this day has inspired us, reminding us that truth always triumphs over falsehood, righteousness prevails over unrighteousness, and justice overcomes injustice. Virtue always triumphs over arrogance,” she said.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated across the country with religious ceremonies, cultural programmes and the burning of effigies of Ravana, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over evil.