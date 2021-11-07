PM Modi: BJP not centred around any family, asks members to 'act as bridge of trust'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BJP members on Sunday to act as a bridge of trust between the party and the ordinary man and expressed confidence that the BJP would earn people's trust in the next assembly elections. Party national general secretary and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, said Modi, while addressing the BJP's national executive's valedictory session, emphasised that the BJP is founded on the ideals of 'sewa, sanklap aur Samparan' and it does not centre around a family.

Yadav added that PM Modi offered a slogan to party workers in his address that they should become a bridge of faith between the ordinary man and the party while alluding to the party's past. It has always been involved with problems significant to the ordinary person of the nation. The BJP is not a family-based party; a public welfare culture controls it, Yadav remarked, referencing Prime Minister Modi.

At the conference, the chief ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – presented the approaching assembly elections, according to Yadav. According to him, the president of the BJP's Punjab unit gave a similar presentation.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic relief operation done by BJP activists, Modi stated that the ruling party was devoted to helping the people. Speaking about the presentations on election-bound states, Modi expressed confidence that the party will gain the trust of the people because it has been moving forward by solving critical concerns. Modi also mentioned a new project Kamal Pushap on the Namo App to honour those party workers who have dedicated their whole lives to the party.

