  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi: BJP not centred around any family, asks members to 'act as bridge of trust'

    The BJP is not a family-based party; a public welfare culture controls it, Yadav remarked, referencing Prime Minister Modi.
     

    PM Modi asks BJP members to act as bridge of trust between party common man gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 7:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BJP members on Sunday to act as a bridge of trust between the party and the ordinary man and expressed confidence that the BJP would earn people's trust in the next assembly elections. Party national general secretary and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, said Modi, while addressing the BJP's national executive's valedictory session, emphasised that the BJP is founded on the ideals of 'sewa, sanklap aur Samparan' and it does not centre around a family.

    Yadav added that PM Modi offered a slogan to party workers in his address that they should become a bridge of faith between the ordinary man and the party while alluding to the party's past. It has always been involved with problems significant to the ordinary person of the nation. The BJP is not a family-based party; a public welfare culture controls it, Yadav remarked, referencing Prime Minister Modi.

    Also Read | PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and other NH projects on Nov 8

    At the conference, the chief ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – presented the approaching assembly elections, according to Yadav. According to him, the president of the BJP's Punjab unit gave a similar presentation.

    Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic relief operation done by BJP activists, Modi stated that the ruling party was devoted to helping the people. Speaking about the presentations on election-bound states, Modi expressed confidence that the party will gain the trust of the people because it has been moving forward by solving critical concerns. Modi also mentioned a new project Kamal Pushap on the Namo App to honour those party workers who have dedicated their whole lives to the party.

    Also Read | PM Modi in Kedarnath: 'Voice within told me, it would be redeveloped again'

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 9:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia assures Chhatt Puja celebrations with full fervour, 800 ghats ready-dnm

    Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia assures Chhatt Puja celebrations with full fervour, 800 ghats ready

    Video Icon
    NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert-dnm

    NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert

    Video Icon
    MEA summons Pakistan High Commission diplomat over unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen-dnm

    MEA summons Pakistan High Commission diplomat over unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Rafale kickback claim Mediapart ED CBI evidence 7.5 million Euro bribe paid by Dassault

    Rafale kickback claim: Report says ED, CBI have evidence of 7.5 million Euro bribe paid to Sushen Gupta

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets slammed by viewers, here's why SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets slammed by viewers, here's why

    Video Icon
    Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia assures Chhatt Puja celebrations with full fervour, 800 ghats ready-dnm

    Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia assures Chhatt Puja celebrations with full fervour, 800 ghats ready

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Virat Kohli wins toss in final game as T20I skipper, India opts to bowl against Namibia-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli wins toss in final game as T20I skipper, India opts to bowl against Namibia

    Video Icon
    NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert-dnm

    NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert

    Video Icon
    Post divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu hikes her pays to Rs 3 crore for her films RCB

    Post-divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu hikes her pays to Rs 3 crore for her films (Read details)

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon