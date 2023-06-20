Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Elon Musk to Jeff Smith... Prime Minister to meet over 24 'thought leaders'

    During his visits to various countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in meetings with thought leaders to strengthen the connection between people. These individuals, recognized for their expertise and industry insights, provide valuable guidance and exert influence on others.

    PM Modi's US Visit: Prime Minister to meet over 24 'thought leaders'
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    As a means to enhance people-to-people connections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets thought leaders who, based on their expertise and industry perspective, offer guidance and influence others, in the countries he visits. When he arrives in New York on June 21, Prime Minister Modi will meet over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life. This includes Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more.

    There will be conversations to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in the US, invite people to collaborate with India and more.

    Some of the personalities he would be meeting include:

    * Elon Musk
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO 

    * Neil deGrasse Tyson
    Astrophysicist, author

    * Paul Romer
    Nobel Laureate, World Bank’s chief economist

    * Nicholas Nassim Taleb
    Lebanese-American essayist, statistician, risk analysis

    * Ray Dalio
    Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager

    * Falu Shah
    New York-based singer and songwriter 

    * Jeff Smith
    Director of The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center

    * Michael Froman
    Council on Foreign Relations President

    * Daniel Russel
    Vice President, International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute

    * Elbridge Colby
    American national security expert, policymaker

    * Dr Peter Agre
    American physician, Nobel Laureate, molecular biologist

    * Dr Stephen Klasko
    Prominent healthcare leader and innovator

    * Chandrika Tandon
    Indian-American businesswoman, musician, philanthropist

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
