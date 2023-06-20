PM Modi's US Visit: From Elon Musk to Jeff Smith... Prime Minister to meet over 24 'thought leaders'
As a means to enhance people-to-people connections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets thought leaders who, based on their expertise and industry perspective, offer guidance and influence others, in the countries he visits. When he arrives in New York on June 21, Prime Minister Modi will meet over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life. This includes Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more.
There will be conversations to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in the US, invite people to collaborate with India and more.
Some of the personalities he would be meeting include:
* Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX CEO
* Neil deGrasse Tyson
Astrophysicist, author
* Paul Romer
Nobel Laureate, World Bank’s chief economist
* Nicholas Nassim Taleb
Lebanese-American essayist, statistician, risk analysis
* Ray Dalio
Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager
* Falu Shah
New York-based singer and songwriter
* Jeff Smith
Director of The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center
* Michael Froman
Council on Foreign Relations President
* Daniel Russel
Vice President, International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute
* Elbridge Colby
American national security expert, policymaker
* Dr Peter Agre
American physician, Nobel Laureate, molecular biologist
* Dr Stephen Klasko
Prominent healthcare leader and innovator
* Chandrika Tandon
Indian-American businesswoman, musician, philanthropist
