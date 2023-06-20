PM Modi's US Visit: From Elon Musk to Jeff Smith... Prime Minister to meet over 24 'thought leaders'

During his visits to various countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in meetings with thought leaders to strengthen the connection between people. These individuals, recognized for their expertise and industry insights, provide valuable guidance and exert influence on others.

As a means to enhance people-to-people connections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets thought leaders who, based on their expertise and industry perspective, offer guidance and influence others, in the countries he visits. When he arrives in New York on June 21, Prime Minister Modi will meet over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life. This includes Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more.

There will be conversations to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in the US, invite people to collaborate with India and more.

Some of the personalities he would be meeting include:

* Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO

* Neil deGrasse Tyson

Astrophysicist, author

* Paul Romer

Nobel Laureate, World Bank’s chief economist

* Nicholas Nassim Taleb

Lebanese-American essayist, statistician, risk analysis

* Ray Dalio

Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager

* Falu Shah

New York-based singer and songwriter

* Jeff Smith

Director of The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center

* Michael Froman

Council on Foreign Relations President

* Daniel Russel

Vice President, International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute

* Elbridge Colby

American national security expert, policymaker

* Dr Peter Agre

American physician, Nobel Laureate, molecular biologist

* Dr Stephen Klasko

Prominent healthcare leader and innovator

* Chandrika Tandon

Indian-American businesswoman, musician, philanthropist

