Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Kochi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala for the second time in month this evening and held a massive roadshow in Kochi.

    PM Modi arrives in Kerala; holds massive roadshow in Kochi anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 8:20 PM IST

    Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Nedumbassery airport in Ernakulam on Tuesday (Jan 16) at around 6.50 pm and proceeded to Maharaja's College in Kochi via helicopter to participate in the roadshow. He was welcomed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the airport.

    The Prime Minister held a massive roadshow from the KPCC junction to the Ernakulam Guest House where he would be staying tonight. Thousands of people, including staunch BJP supporters, lined both sides with flowers, garlands, and party flags. BJP State President K. Surendran also accompanied Narendra Modi in an open vehicle. Waving both hands to the applauding public, PM Modi, who was riding in an open vehicle and was wearing a sweater, reciprocated the joy.

    Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, Prakash Javadekar MP, Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, political party and organization representatives, A.N. Radhakrishnan, PS Jyothis, Thambi Mattatha, Unnikrishnan, Satish, Rama George, PT. Ratheesh, V.T. Rama, V.A. Suraj, K.P. Madhu, N. Haridasan, A. Anoop Kumar, P. Devrajan Devasudha, Anirudhan, Dr. Vysakh Sadashivan and EU Ishwar Prasad were also present at Nedumbassery to receive the Prime Minister.

    On Wednesday, PM Modi will leave for Guruvayur Temple and attend the marriage of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh. He will also visit the Thriprayar temple at 9.45 am. At noon, he will participate in the program of Cochin Shipyard at Wellington Island.

    Major boost to India's ports, waterways sector: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 cr in Kochi

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 8:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Shocking JDU MLA Gopal Mandal calls PM Modi a 'Rakshas'

    Shocking! JDU MLA Gopal Mandal calls PM Modi a 'Rakshas' (WATCH)

    War rooms sufficient CISF manpower and more government 6 point new plan amid flight chaos gcw

    ‘War rooms’, sufficient CISF manpower & more: Govt’s 6-point new plan amid flight chaos

    Resurgence of Ramayana: TV shows, AI avatars, board games & more - Cultural wave of Ram in 2024 explained snt

    Resurgence of Ramayana: TV shows, AI avatars, board games & more - Cultural wave of Ram in 2024 explained

    Another Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh 10th since revival project gcw

    Another Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, 10th since revival project

    Recent Stories

    Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Mango to Papaya: 7 fruits that are rich in Vitamin C ATG EAI

    Mango to Papaya: 7 fruits that are rich in Vitamin C

    54-foot Mahashula, 21-foot Nandi consecrated at Sadhguru Sannidhi near Bengaluru

    54-foot Mahashula, 21-foot Nandi consecrated at Sadhguru Sannidhi near Bengaluru (PHOTOS)

    2 US Navy Seals go missing after covert operation against the Houthis, search operations launched avv

    2 US Navy Seals go missing after covert operation against the Houthis, search operations launched

    SEXY Photo: Disha Patani looks hot in Calvin Klein bra and see-through T-shirt-check out RBA

    SEXY Photo: Disha Patani looks hot in Calvin Klein bra and see-through T-shirt-check out

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon