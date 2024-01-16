PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala for the second time in month this evening and held a massive roadshow in Kochi.

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Nedumbassery airport in Ernakulam on Tuesday (Jan 16) at around 6.50 pm and proceeded to Maharaja's College in Kochi via helicopter to participate in the roadshow. He was welcomed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the airport.

The Prime Minister held a massive roadshow from the KPCC junction to the Ernakulam Guest House where he would be staying tonight. Thousands of people, including staunch BJP supporters, lined both sides with flowers, garlands, and party flags. BJP State President K. Surendran also accompanied Narendra Modi in an open vehicle. Waving both hands to the applauding public, PM Modi, who was riding in an open vehicle and was wearing a sweater, reciprocated the joy.

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, Prakash Javadekar MP, Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, political party and organization representatives, A.N. Radhakrishnan, PS Jyothis, Thambi Mattatha, Unnikrishnan, Satish, Rama George, PT. Ratheesh, V.T. Rama, V.A. Suraj, K.P. Madhu, N. Haridasan, A. Anoop Kumar, P. Devrajan Devasudha, Anirudhan, Dr. Vysakh Sadashivan and EU Ishwar Prasad were also present at Nedumbassery to receive the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will leave for Guruvayur Temple and attend the marriage of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh. He will also visit the Thriprayar temple at 9.45 am. At noon, he will participate in the program of Cochin Shipyard at Wellington Island.

