PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of those who died in a Kutch accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He also expressed grief over a separate fatal road accident in Rajasthan's Kota district involving nine deaths.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia After Tragic Accident in Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in a mishap in Gujarat's Kutch, where at least seven people were killed, while those injured in the accident will receive Rs 50,000 each.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared PM Modi's message expressing condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” PM said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of nine lives in a road accident in Rajasthan's Kota district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured in the accident will receive Rs 50,000 each.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, President Droupadi Murmu and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the accident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kota district. Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi said the vehicle was carrying 16 people who were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam Ji when the accident occurred in the middle of the night.