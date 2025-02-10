AI Action Summit in Paris: Emmanuel Macron's AI-generated videos go viral (WATCH)

Emmanuel Macron shared AI-generated videos of himself dancing, rapping, and starring in parodies to promote the AI Action Summit in Paris, sparking widespread attention and online buzz.

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 7:45 PM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron shared AI-generated spoof videos of himself to promote an AI Action Summit in Paris. The clip, in which he can be seen in different avatars, has garnered over 2.18 million likes on Instagram.

Macron's AI-generated videos viral

In one clip of the AI-video, Emmanuel Macron grooves to the 1980s hit 'Voyage Voyage' by French singer Desireless. Another places him in a spy comedy alongside French actor Jean Dujardin, portraying a secret agent. A third video features Macron rapping and dancing, channeling the style of French rapper Nekfeu.

At the end of the montage, Macron, dressed in a suit and tie, appears as himself, commenting, “Nicely done.” The video wraps up with a humorous depiction of Macron as MacGyver, the iconic TV action hero known for his ingenuity.

 

 

AI Action Summit in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host the AI Action Summit in Paris on February 10 and 11, bringing together world leaders, tech innovators, and policymakers to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. India will co-chair the summit, highlighting its growing role in global AI advancements.

Macron wishes Indians in Hindi

Ahead of the AI Summit in Paris, Emmanuel Macron greeted Indians in Hindi and shared a video on Instagram. Watch here:

 

 

PM Modi to co-chair AI Action Summit in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Paris today to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President. Ahead of his departure, Modi highlighted the need for global collaboration to ensure AI benefits all. He’s also expected to hold bilateral talks with Macron to bolster Indo-French cooperation in technology, defense, and climate action.

The summit will unite global leaders, tech experts, and policymakers to discuss AI's ethical development, regulatory frameworks, and innovation.

Also Read: PM Modi to co-chair AI Summit on Feb 11, open new Consulate in Marseille during France visit: Sources

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
