Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan lauded PM Narendra Modi for completing 8,930 days as a government head, calling him 'a vision and an institution' and praising his unwavering dedication to the nation, even on the day of his mother's death.

PM Modi 'A Vision, An Institution'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 8,930 days as the head of a government, saying he is "not just a person but a vision and an institution," and the nation is blessed to have such a leader.

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Speaking at a press conference, Chauhan recalled how PM Modi attended a railway event on the day of his mother's death, demonstrating his dedication to the nation above personal grief. "Narendra Modi as head of government completed 8,930 days yesterday. He is not just a person but an idea, and an institution. Working day and night for a great purpose, Modi ji has presented such an example that the heart fills with pride and joy. The day his mother passed away, we saw on TV that his mother's last journey was being taken out. Before we could think of anything else, we saw that there was a pre-scheduled program of PM Modi and he went to a railway event and was flagging off trains. This is a very remarkable incident. So that his pain does not become a burden on the country's work...," Chauhan said.

A 35-Year Association and Gujarat's Reconstruction

The Union Minister said he has known PM Modi for 35 years and has worked with him as a party worker in organisational work. "I have also seen him as Chief Minister. For him, the nation is supreme; he is a servant of the people. When the devastating earthquake destroyed Bhuj and Kutch in Gujarat, he became Chief Minister of Gujarat and the complete reconstruction after the earthquake was done in such a manner that Bhuj and Kutch stood up again in a new way," he added.

From 'Despair' to 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai'

The Union Minister said that he still recalled the 'dark days of 2011-12' when there was an uproar about scams everywhere and the public was disappointed and frustrated. "In that despair, Modi emerged as a symbol of hope. Under Modi ji's leadership, a single-party BJP government was formed. NDA was together, but one party got a majority after 30 years. People believed 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (If Modi is there, it is possible)," Chauhan said.

"The nation is blessed to have a leader like PM Modi. After one or two terms, governments used to not return. But today BJP government is in 14 states and NDA in 19 because Modi is in the hearts of people," Chauhan added.

India's Longest-Serving Head of Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became India's longest-serving head of government, completing 8,931 days in office and surpassing the record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's record of 8,930 days. PM Modi took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. On May 26, 2014, over 11 years ago, Narendra Modi took the Prime Minister's oath of office for the first time.

Several senior leaders congratulated PM Modi on the milestone, praising his "decades-long dedication, continuous public service, and commitment to development and good governance". (ANI)