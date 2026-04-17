Rahul Gandhi alleged a US deal was signed by a 'compromised' PM and made a cryptic remark about April 16. He slammed the govt on women's quota and delimitation, accusing it of trying to 'rejig the entire political map of India'.

Rahul Alleges 'Compromised' PM Over US Deal

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that a recent agreement with the United States "would not have been signed by any Prime Minister unless he was compromised," while also making remarks linking a date and a cryptic "puzzle" around the number 16.

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"The last session of Parliament completely destroyed the structure because a deal was signed with the United States that, under no circumstances, would have been signed by the Prime Minister unless he was compromised," the Congress MP said in the Lok Sabha. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, Gandhi said, "Yesterday, I was watching the PM speak; he was low on energy, not transmitting. I suddenly noticed that yesterday was the 16th of April...That's the number - sixteen. That is the answer to the puzzle," he added.

Criticism Over Women's Reservation Bill and Delimitation

Participating in a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the Centre's move to push delimitation alongside amendments to the women's quota law passed in 2023, Rahul Gandhi emphasised that women are "central and driving force in our national imagination and national perspective."

On the bill, Rahul Gandhi said the opposition will not allow the three bills to be passed and said the government should implement the Nari Shakti Act without delay. Giving the women's reservation, which is easy to do, and every Opposition member will pass it...bring that old bill back right now, we will help you pass it with implementation this second. That is the women's bill, this is something else. The truth needs to be told about what this is," he said.

Accusations of 'Rejigging India's Political Map'

He accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to "rejig the entire political map of India" in an attempt to remain in power. "Second thing being done, equally bad and dangerous, is that because you are scared of what is happening in the politics of this country, you are scared of the erosion of your strength. You are scared of the erosion of your strength. You are trying to rejig the Indian political map. You have done it in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and you are trying to imagine you can do it for the rest of India," Gandhi said.

"Let me explain what you are doing. You are telling the South Indian, Northeastern states, smaller states that for BJP to remain in power, we are going to take away representation from you. This is nothing short of an anti-national act. Under no circumstances will we allow you to do it," he added. (ANI)