Union Minister Piyush Goyal attacked the DMK-Congress alliance, calling it 'corrupt' and vowing to bring back Jayalalithaa's governance. He dismissed actor Vijay's political entry, expressing confidence in the NDA's win in Tamil Nadu.

Goyal Slams 'Corrupt' DMK-Congress Alliance

Union Minister and Tamil Nadu BJP Election Incharge Piyush Goyal on Tuesday criticised the DMK-Congress alliance, labelling them as "corrupt" and responsible for poor law and order. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The strong NDA alliance has started the campaign to defeat and put an end to the corrupt DMK government. The DMK-Congress alliance is responsible for high-level corruption, a bad law and order situation, and for betraying the farmers, fishermen, youth, and women of Tamil Nadu."

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Expressing confidence in the NDA's victory, Goyal promised a return to the governance style of the late J Jayalalithaa. "The strong NDA alliance has started the campaign to defeat and put an end to the corrupt DMK government. The DMK-Congress alliance is responsible for high-level corruption, a bad law and order situation, and for betraying the farmers, fishermen, youth, and women of Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with this corrupt government; they want a government like the good governance of 'Amma' (Jayalalithaa). This election will decide the future of Tamil Nadu's people. The NDA alliance led by EPS will emerge victorious in this election and bring back good governance here. We are all working together like one family. We will ensure that the people of Tamil Nadu witness the return of that good governance. The people here want change," said Goyal.

Dismisses Actor Vijay's Political Impact

He also dismissed the political impact of actor-politician Vijay, citing past failures of film stars in the state's political sphere. "I do not think Vijay has any understanding of Tamil Nadu's people, their culture and the politics of Tamil Nadu. Many film stars have come in the past, and the people of Tamil Nadu have rejected them. MGR and Jayalalithaa ji were experienced politicians, and after many years and decades of serving the people, they became Chief Ministers. I think he is living in a dream. He is very popular among his fans, but that popularity does not result in votes, as we saw in the case of Vijayakanth, as we saw in the case of Kamal Haasan. This will be one more effort which may give him probably a few votes, but I don't think he will even cross three or four seats in Tamil Nadu," Goyal added.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting is scheduled for May 4. Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest among the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA. (ANI)