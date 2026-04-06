Union Minister Piyush Goyal called the DMK government 'corrupt' and 'harmful', warning Udhayanidhi Stalin will become CM if they win. He urged voters to support an NDA government under Edappadi K Palaniswami for the state's development.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday labelled the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government "corrupt", stating that the MK Stalin government was harmful for the people of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "This (DMK) is a corrupt government. This government has to go. This government has been very harmful to the people of Tamil Nadu. After the election, if by mistake, people also vote for DMK, Udhayanidhi Stalin will become the Chief Minister. It's time for the NDA to come to the government to serve the people of Tamil Nadu."

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Goyal accuses DMK of stalling Central schemes

He also criticised DMK for not implementing the Centre's schemes, and claimed that Stalin was attempting to divide the country. "We are one country. The centre and the state have to work together. Policies and programs have to be implemented together. Why does he not implement all the central schemes? We have sanctioned money and railway lines, but he doesn't give the land. How can we implement a railway project unless the land is given by the state government? We are proud to be Indians, and nobody in Tamil Nadu will accept Stalin's effort to divide this country," said Goyal.

Call for NDA government under EPS

The Union Minister urged Tamil Nadu voters to support an NDA government led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressing confidence in achieving political change in the state. "I urge our brothers and sisters in Tamil Nadu to give us a chance to form an NDA government in Tamil Nadu. I am confident that this time there will be a change in Tamil Nadu. The Bharatiya Janata Party is an integral part of the NDA, and the NDA government is going to be formed in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami," Goyal said.

'Stalin making false accusations out of panic'

He said that Stalin was confusing and provoking people in the state by making "false accusations" every day. "CM Stalin is constantly making false accusations. The people of Tamil Nadu have already decided his defeat, and that is why, in his panic, he is making false accusations every day. Unfortunately, he is unable to answer any of my questions, and therefore, he has no other option but to confuse and provoke the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The polling for single-phase Tamil Nadu assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.