Union Minister Piyush Goyal attacked the DMK government, calling it a party of 'corruption and commission'. Speaking in Pudukkottai, he targeted Udhayanidhi Stalin for insulting Tamil culture and pledged to implement the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.

Goyal Slams DMK in Pudukkottai, Calls it 'Party of Corruption'

Escalating his attack against the ruling DMK ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Union Minister and state BJP election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Sunday accused the DMK government of "ruining" the state and labelled it a party of "corruption and commision". Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, Goyal targeted Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly insulting Tamil Nadu culture, positioning the BJP as a viable alternative to the DMK. He pledged to implement the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme to improve water connections in the state. Goyal said, "The DMK has totally failed. It is a party of corruption and commissions... They have ruined a wonderful state like Tamil Nadu. The people of Pudukkottai will not accept an anti-Tamil person like Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has insulted our bright Tamil culture, as the Chief Minister of this state... We will bring the Jal Jeevan Mission here so that every household has 'Nal Se Jal' (water from a tap)."

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Since August 2019, the Government of India, in partnership with the States, has been implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)--'Har Ghar Jal' (Water to Every Household)--to provide assured drinking water of prescribed quality, in adequate quantity, to every rural household in the country on a regular and long-term basis through tap water connections.

Stepping up his accusation, Goyal said that the DMK government was "busy making money" during their tenure. "Tamil Nadu is rejecting the Congress-DMK government. On 23rd April, people will vote against the DMK to bring back Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the Chief Minister," he said, expressing confidence in a victory in the upcoming elections.

Referring to his earlier meeting with the booth committee agents from across the Pudukkottai district, Goyal said that the party workers are putting in collective efforts as "one family". "I am grateful to my workers in the NDA (National Democratic Alliance)...Based on the enthusiasm I saw today, I am going back very happy. I am confident that Pudukkottai is going to elect its first BJP MLA, and I have full faith that Ramachandran is the future MLA of this constituency," Goyal added.

As part of their alliance with the AIADMK, the BJP is contesting 27 seats in the assembly elections. In Pudukkottai, the BJP has fielded N. Ramachandran to challenge the sitting MLA, V. Muthuraja, who secured a resounding victory in the 2021 elections.

Attack on DMK Continues in Madurai

Earlier today, Goyal also launched a scathing attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration of stifling the state's economic potential through "ineffective" governance and systemic neglect. Addressing trade and industry leaders at the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai, Goyal pitched the BJP as the only alternative capable of delivering high-quality infrastructure and a business-friendly environment.

Goyal highlighted the historical and strategic importance of Madurai, lamenting that the "sacred land of Tamil Sangam" has not been allowed to flourish under the current regime. The Minister noted that Madurai possesses a vibrant demography and strategic geography that should make it a global tourism and commercial hub. "Instead of fostering a business-friendly environment, instead of supporting business and industry, they have brought the state of Tamil Nadu into utter neglect and decay. Madurai is the sacred land where the Tamil Sangam once blossomed. It presents an extraordinary potential to become a premier global destination for tourism, and a thriving commercial hub owing to its vibrant demography, strategic geography and favourable climate," Goyal said.

Election Landscape in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which may turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)