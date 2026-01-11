Union Minister Piyush Goyal is confident of a BJP-Shiv Sena victory in the BMC polls, predicting a win of over 90% of North Mumbai seats. He cited public trust in the 'triple-engine government' of Modi, Fadnavis, and Shinde.

Goyal Confident in 'Triple-Engine' Government for BMC Win

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday expressed confidence in the BJP-Shiv Sena victory in the upcoming BMC elections, saying they would win more than 90 per cent of the 42 seats in North Mumbai. Goyal expressed strong confidence in the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alliance, noting that Mumbai residents are satisfied with the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the current state government leaders.

He stressed that development and public trust in Mumbai align with the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the current CM and Dy CM. "The people of Mumbai are satisfied with the work of Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde; they want a triple-engine government," said the Union Minister. "The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is going to achieve a resounding victory in the BMC. I hope that Mumbai will be known as an international city in the coming days and will progress rapidly. In every Mumbaikar's life, if development and trust are on anyone, it is on Prime Minister Modi, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde," he added.

Alliance Eyes 'Uttam Mumbai' with North Mumbai Sweep

Goyal further claimed that in North Mumbai, the alliance is prepared for a sweeping win, stating that over 90 per cent of the 42 seats there would go to the BJP-Shiv Sena. "I am fully confident that in North Mumbai, more than 90 per cent of the 42 seats will go to the BJP-Shiv Sena. We will get votes in the direction of making Uttar-Mumbai, 'Uttam Mumbai'", he said, emphasising the goals of the alliance.

Goyal Slams Uddhav Thackeray's 'Lethargic' BMC Leadership

Taking aim at former CM Uddhav Thackeray, he strongly criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under his leadership. He described Thackeray's leadership as "lethargic" and noted that, when the BJP-led government came to power in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cancelled several civil contracts in favour of permanent solutions rather than temporary fixes.

The Union Minister alleged that funds allocated for sewage treatment plants were kept in fixed deposits for decades. "Uddhav Thackeray ran the BMC for 30 years with lethargy. When our government came to power, Devendra Fadnavis cancelled all civil contracts because we wanted to find a permanent solution to the road conditions. The sewage treatment plant funds were kept for decades in a fixed deposit, but BMC had no genuine intention of using them for development," said Goyal.

Election Dates Announced

Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)