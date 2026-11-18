CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, calling it deeply disturbing and reaffirming his party's support for her legal battle.

Pinarayi Vijayan Slams SC Bail Order in Bilkis Bano Case as Disturbing

Keralam Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court's decision to suspend the sentences and grant bail to two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as "deeply disturbing," stating that the party stands firmly with her. In a post on social media platform X, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader also targeted the Sangh Parivar, alleging that a climate of fear and intimidation had previously forced Bilkis Bano to leave Gujarat in search of safety.

"The Supreme Court's decision to suspend the sentences and grant bail to two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case is deeply disturbing. We stand firmly with Bilkis Bano, and [the CPI(M)] will extend all possible legal assistance in her fight for justice. The climate of fear and intimidation unleashed by the Sangh Parivar had already forced her to flee Gujarat in search of safety. We must ensure that her fight for justice is never defeated," Vijayan wrote.

In a separate post on X, the CPI(M) leader also accused the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) government of "double standards on freedom of expression," alleging that thousands of social media posts were removed through police intervention in six months even after Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan publicly denied the allegation.