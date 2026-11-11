Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed Kerala's governance model, alleging centralization of power and demanding a judicial inquiry into the GNA power agreement, while CM VD Satheesan clarifies that no formal contract was ever signed.

Pinarayi Vijayan Accuses Kerala CM of Centralizing Governance

Kasaragod (Keralam) [India], November 11 (ANI): Keralam Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the Chief Minister of taking decisions without consulting the respective departments, alleging that governance in the state was being centralised in the hands of one individual. He also demanded a judicial inquiry into what he described as mysterious developments surrounding the GNA agreement.

Vijayan said even the minister heading the concerned department, who is also the KPCC President, was unaware of decisions taken within his own department, including the signing and cancellation of the GNA agreement. He said, “Governance in Kerala is currently being run without the knowledge of the respective departments, and the Chief Minister is making decisions on his own. Even the Minister, who is also the KPCC President, is unaware of matters within his own department. Centralising governance into a single individual is not the correct practice.”

Controversy Over GNA Agreement

Referring to the GNA agreement, Vijayan said the minister himself had expressed ignorance about both its signing and cancellation, calling the situation unprecedented in Kerala. “The Minister himself said that he was unaware of both the signing and the cancellation of the GNA agreement. Such a situation has never occurred in Kerala before,” he said.

Vijayan also questioned the Chief Minister’s claim that the GNA contract was profitable, pointing out that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the departmental Minister had stated that it would result in losses. “Only the Chief Minister claimed that the GNA contract was profitable. Both KSEB and the departmental Minister had stated that the contract would incur a loss. On what basis or calculations did the Chief Minister claim it was profitable?” he asked.

He further alleged that an attempt had been made to create an artificial power shortage to benefit monopolies, while welcoming the Chief Minister’s admission that there was no power shortage. “An attempt was made to create an artificial power shortage for the benefit of monopolies. Now, the Chief Minister has admitted that there is no power shortage. That is good,” Vijayan said. The Opposition Leader demanded a judicial inquiry into the developments surrounding the agreement.

State Government's Response

Earlier, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan rejected reports that the state government had withdrawn from a proposed power procurement arrangement with GNA Energy, clarifying that no formal contract or agreement had been signed with the company. He also announced that the state Cabinet had recommended convening an Assembly session from November 30 to December 10 to take up pending bills and new legislation.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the government had only evaluated available electricity procurement options and had not issued any order or entered into a formal agreement with GNA Energy. The Cabinet also approved a report detailing the action taken and proposed on recommendations of the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities. The report, including reasons for not accepting certain recommendations, will be tabled in the Assembly. Additionally, the Cabinet decided to provide a new compensation package in connection with the construction of the Kasaragod-Wayanad 400 kV power transmission line. (ANI)

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