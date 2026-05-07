Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's helicopter went off its scheduled route while travelling from Mumbai to Murbad. The pilot noticed an approaching storm, turned back, and landed safely in Juhu. All on board, including Shinde, are safe.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter "went out of its scheduled route this afternoon" but returned safely after the pilot noticed an "approaching storm system". According to Shinde's office, the Deputy Chief Minister was travelling from Mumbai to Murbad today to attend a wedding ceremony in the family of one of his party office-bearers.

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"Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter went out of its scheduled route this afternoon. However, due to the pilot's timely alertness and presence of mind, the helicopter was turned back and safely landed at the Pawan Hans helipad in Juhu. No one was injured in the incident, and all those on board, including Deputy CM Shinde, are safe," Shinde's office said.

"No one was injured in the incident, and all those on board, including Deputy CM Shinde, are safe," it added.

Pilot's Timely Action Averts Danger

Shinde's office said that at around 3:30 pm, the helicopter took off from the helipad at Mahalaxmi Racecourse for Murbad. However, shortly after reaching Airoli, "the pilot noticed an approaching storm system".

"Sensing potential danger, the pilot immediately informed Deputy CM Shinde and advised that the helicopter should turn back instead of proceeding further. He then promptly decided to reverse course. Within the next few minutes, the helicopter successfully landed at Pawan Hans Helipad," the Dy CM's office said.