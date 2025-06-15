Pilot Rajveer Singh Chauhan, who died in the Uttarakhand helicopter crash, had served in the Indian Army for over 15 years. All seven on board the Kedarnath-bound chopper died after it crashed near Gaurikund.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot of the helicopter that crashed near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand early Sunday morning, had served in the Indian Army for over 15 years. All seven people on board, including Chauhan, died in the tragic incident.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan's years of experience in aviation

A resident of Shastri Nagar in Jaipur, 39-year-old Rajveer Singh Chauhan was working with Aryan Aviation Private Ltd since October 2024. He had extensive flying experience, especially in challenging terrains, and was trained in the operation and maintenance of various helicopters.

With years of experience in aviation, Chauhan was adept in overseeing aerial operations and had also been trained in different types of helicopters and their maintenance.

Helicopter lost contact shortly after takeoff

The Bell 407 helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, had taken off from Kedarnath Dham at 5:19 AM and was en route to Guptkashi when it crashed near Gaurikund at around 5:30 AM. Authorities confirmed that the crash site was in a dense, difficult-to-reach forested area of Rudraprayag district.

The crash claimed the lives of all six passengers and the pilot. The deceased have been identified as:

Captain Rajveer Singh Chauhan (39), Jaipur

Vikram Rawat (47), BKTC representative, Rasi

Vinod Devi (66), Uttar Pradesh

Trishti Singh (19), Uttar Pradesh

Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41), Gujarat

Shraddha Rajkumar Jaiswal, Maharashtra

Kashi, a 2-year-old infant, Maharashtra

Rescue operations in difficult weather

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commander Arpan Yadav led the rescue efforts. Joint teams from SDRF, NDRF, and local police conducted operations in tough weather and terrain. Bodies of all victims were retrieved and are being brought to the road for further transport.

BKTC (Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee) staff held condolence meetings in memory of employee Vikram Rawat.

Government response and investigation ordered

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level emergency meeting with senior officials. Present in the meeting were the State Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Secretary, UCADA CEO, and Garhwal Commissioner.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will carry out a detailed investigation into the crash, as confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Helicopter flight frequencies to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites will be reduced for now as a safety measure.

DGCA said the Bell 407 helicopter was carrying five adult passengers, one infant, and the pilot. It took off from Kedarnath at 5:19 AM and crashed minutes later. “Enhanced surveillance and operational reviews are now being carried out,” the DGCA added.

Shuttle services suspended in the area

Sonika, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), said helicopter services in the region have been suspended due to ongoing rescue operations and poor weather. The District Magistrate and SSP are also on their way to the crash site.