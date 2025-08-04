Fake social media posts are spreading false quotes about India's External Affairs Minister and US President. The Indian government has confirmed these quotes are not real and warns people not to fall for online misinformation.

Press Information Bureau has posted on X about two fake posts shared on social media and had been going viral. These posts falsely claimed to show statements made by India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and former US President Donald Trump. One account, '@Middle_Eastern0', claimed India’s Foreign Minister said that India would keep buying Russian oil and would not follow US pressure. Another post by '@ChinainEnglis' falsely claimed that Trump warned India of consequences for buying Russian gas. Both quotes are completely made up!

Indian government confirms: The posts are fake

The Indian government's official fact-checking body, PIB Fact Check, has clearly stated that these posts are fake. They confirmed that neither the Indian External Affairs Minister nor Donald Trump ever made these statements. The government has called these social media posts part of 'fake propaganda' and warned users not to believe or share them.

For now, both the accounts have been suspended/banned in India.

Fake news like this can mislead people, create confusion, and even harm international relations. When false quotes are shared widely, they can damage the reputation of leaders and create misunderstandings between countries. That's why it's important to always verify such content from official sources before sharing.

How to stay safe from fake news

Here are a few tips to avoid falling for misinformation:

Check if the news is reported by trusted sources like official government handles or reputed news websites.

Be careful of posts that use shocking headlines or unknown accounts.

Stay alert for confirmation/debunking from platforms like PIB Fact Check, which regularly expose fake news and claims.

Always think before you share

In today’s digital world, fake posts can spread faster than the truth. That’s why it’s important to stay alert and check facts before forwarding or believing any viral news. The government has made it clear: these quotes are fake. Don’t be misled by accounts trying to spread confusion.

Stay smart, stay informed and always double-check before you hit share.