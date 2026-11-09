PGIMER Chandigarh treated 27 patients for Diwali firecracker-related eye injuries, with 74% being bystanders. Officials urge public caution, maintaining safe distances, and seeking immediate medical help for any ocular incidents.

PGIMER Chandigarh Reports Surge in Eye Injuries During Diwali

In anticipation of a surge in eye emergencies during the Diwali festival, the Advanced Eye Centre, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, made elaborate arrangements to ensure prompt and appropriate medical care for patients presenting with firecracker-related eye injuries. According to an official release from PGIMER, Chandigarh, a dedicated team of doctors, nursing staff and other healthcare personnel was deployed on round-the-clock emergency duty from 8:00 AM on November 8, 2026, to 8:00 AM on November 11, 2026, to manage any emergencies arising during the festive period.

Patient Demographics and Injury Causes

During the day of Diwali, 27 patients presented to the Advanced Eye Centre with a history of firecracker-related injuries. Of these, 23 were males and 4 were females. Nine patients were children, with the youngest being just 6 years old (two children). A particularly concerning finding was that 20 out of the 27 patients (74%) were bystanders, who sustained injuries while watching or being near firecrackers being burst by others. Only 7 patients were injured while personally bursting firecrackers. This highlights that firecracker-related injuries are not limited to those actively handling them but also pose a significant risk to innocent onlookers, a release said.

Regional Distribution and Implicated Firecrackers

With regard to the geographical distribution, 6 patients were from Chandigarh, 7 from Punjab, 9 from Haryana, and the remaining patients were from other neighbouring states. The firecrackers implicated in these injuries included bombs (10 cases), sky shots (4), rockets (3), phuljhari (1), wax lantern candles (1), and potash guns (1). The remaining cases involved other types of firecrackers.

Medical Management and Public Safety Advisories

The injuries were serious in a substantial proportion of patients. Of the 27 patients, 15 required surgical intervention, and all underwent surgery. The remaining 12 patients sustained closed-globe injuries and were managed accordingly. As per a release, the high proportion of bystander injuries is a matter of serious concern. These observations underscore the need for greater public awareness and responsible celebration of festivals. People should maintain a safe distance from firecrackers, avoid allowing children near firecracker-bursting areas, and use appropriate eye protection. In case of any eye injury, immediate medical attention should be sought, and attempts at self-treatment or manipulation of the injured eye should be avoided. Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, Chandigarh, reiterates its commitment to providing round-the-clock emergency eye care and urges the public to celebrate Diwali safely and responsibly, a release added. (ANI)

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