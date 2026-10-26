On October 26, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged. However, rates continue to vary between cities due to differing state taxes and local charges. Meanwhile, CNG prices increased in several locations, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Monday, October 26, 2026. However, CNG prices increased in several locations, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, according to the latest fuel price update.

For motorists planning their daily commute or budgeting for travel, checking the latest fuel rates can help keep track of transportation expenses. Although petrol and diesel prices remained steady, rates continued to differ across cities due to variations in state taxes and other local factors.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 26

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

CNG Prices See Increases in Several Cities

While petrol and diesel rates remained stable, CNG prices recorded increases in multiple locations. Mumbai's CNG price rose by Rs 1 per kg to Rs 89, while Chennai saw an increase of Rs 2 to Rs 99.50 per kg. Bengaluru's CNG rate also increased by Rs 1 to Rs 98 per kg.

CNG prices in Mathura rose by Rs 2 to Rs 102 per kg. Sonipat recorded a Re 1 increase, taking its rate to Rs 95 per kg. Bharatpur and Dewas saw increases of 50 paise each, with prices reaching Rs 98 per kg.

Meanwhile, CNG prices remained unchanged in Delhi and the National Capital Region at Rs 86.98 per kg. Hyderabad continued to record a higher CNG rate of Rs 112 per kg among the locations mentioned in the report.

Why Do Fuel Prices Differ Across Cities?

Petrol and diesel prices vary across India because of differences in state-level taxes, including value-added tax (VAT), as well as other local charges. These variations mean motorists can pay different amounts for the same quantity of fuel depending on where they refuel.

Fuel prices are generally revised daily, with updated rates applicable from 6 am. Motorists are advised to check local fuel prices before travelling, particularly when planning longer journeys.