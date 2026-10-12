Petrol and diesel prices across Indian cities vary significantly due to state taxes, local levies, international crude oil costs, exchange rates, and transportation expenses. Since fuel costs directly impact daily commuters, commercial transport, and overall business expenses, motorists are advised to check local pump rates before refueling.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remain an important consideration for commuters, transport operators and businesses as the new week begins. Motorists checking fuel prices on Monday can compare the latest rates in their cities before heading to petrol pumps.

Fuel prices differ from one city to another because of state-level taxes, local levies and other pricing factors. As a result, petrol and diesel can cost noticeably different amounts at the pump, even when international crude oil prices remain similar.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - October 12, 2026

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.31 Rs 97.97 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Why Do Fuel Prices Differ Across Cities?

Petrol and diesel prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the cost of crude oil in international markets, currency exchange rates, central and state taxes, and transportation expenses. Differences in state taxes and local charges account for much of the variation between cities.

Oil marketing companies review retail fuel prices regularly, with rates generally updated each morning. However, the final amount paid by consumers depends on the location of the fuel station and the applicable local charges.

What Should Motorists Know?

For daily commuters, even small changes in fuel prices can affect monthly travel expenses. Those who drive regularly may find it useful to check the latest rates before refuelling, particularly when travelling between cities where prices can vary.

Petrol and diesel prices can also influence the operating costs of commercial vehicles, goods transportation and other fuel-dependent services. These costs may have a wider effect on household budgets and businesses.

The rates listed above provide a city-wise reference for Monday, October 12. Motorists should confirm the applicable price with their local fuel station before refuelling, as reported rates and pump prices may occasionally differ.