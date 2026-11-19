Motorists across India continue to keep a close watch on daily fuel prices as petrol and diesel remain essential expenses for households, commuters and businesses. With fuel costs varying across cities and states, checking the latest rates before visiting a petrol pump can help consumers plan their monthly travel and transportation budgets.

Motorists across India continue to keep a close watch on daily fuel prices as petrol and diesel remain essential expenses for households, commuters and businesses. With fuel costs varying across cities and states, checking the latest rates before visiting a petrol pump can help consumers plan their monthly travel and transportation budgets.

According to CarDekho, petrol and diesel prices are listed across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The rates differ from one location to another, largely because of variations in state-level taxes, transportation expenses and other local charges.

Among the major metropolitan cities, Hyderabad continues to record relatively higher petrol and diesel prices, while Delhi has comparatively lower rates. Bengaluru motorists also face different fuel costs compared with consumers in other metropolitan centres.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - November 19, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/L) Diesel (Rs/L) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Fuel prices in India are generally revised every morning at 6 am under the dynamic pricing mechanism. Oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, follow this system to update retail prices based on several market-related factors.

International crude oil prices remain an important factor influencing domestic fuel costs. Changes in the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar can also affect the price of imported crude oil. Additionally, central excise duty, state-level Value Added Tax (VAT) and dealer commissions contribute to the final retail price paid by consumers.

Since petrol and diesel are currently outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, differences in state taxation continue to influence fuel prices across the country.

Consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel rates in their respective cities in the table below. The figures provide a quick comparison of fuel costs across six major metropolitan centres on November 19.