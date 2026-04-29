BJP's Panihati candidate Ratna Debnath said people will uproot the ruling TMC, slamming CM Mamata Banerjee on women's safety. The victim's father alleged tainted candidates were fielded, as West Bengal saw a record voter turnout in the second phase.

RG Kar rape victim's mother and BJP candidate from Panihati, Ratna Debnath, said on Wednesday that people will uproot and throw out the ruling Trinamool Congress when the elections for the assembly polls are announced on May 4. She also said that everyone is prepared to vote out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from power and pointed to her previous statements on women's safety. "Thank you very much to the people, there has never been such a high voter turnout as there was this time. People will uproot and throw out the TMC. Everyone is ready to remove Mamata Banerjee. Our only regret is that when such an incident happens, our female Chief Minister herself insults women... Those who say such things that girls should not go out after 8 PM, when my daughter was murdered, they said that girls should not do night duty. This time Bengal will fight against this..."

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Tensions Flare Amid Record Turnout

Father of the victim, Shankaran Debnath, alleged that candidates with tainted backgrounds have been fielded and pointed to the poll violence-related incidents "Record turnout is being seen wherever appeals have been made. We urged 100% participation -- for stronger decisions to move the nation forward. People seem to have made up their minds, while Congress is accused of treating politics like business. From rallies to Bhabanipur, tensions have flared, with complaints of TMC workers causing trouble. Allegations of corruption and mismanagement persist, with candidates linked to wrongdoing still fielded. Attacks on leaders show the charged atmosphere. But unlike past elections, this time voting has been largely peaceful..."

Phase 2 Sees Staggering 91.62% Turnout

The voter turnout in West Bengal reached a staggering 91.62% by the close of the second phase of polling on Wednesday. According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India at 7:30 pm, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a massive 93.48% turnout, followed closely by South 24 Parganas (91.73%), North 24 Parganas (91.70%), Hooghly (91.50%), Nadia (91.45%), and Howrah (91.17%). The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)