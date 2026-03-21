Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma claims Kerala is tired of Left and Congress corruption. He stated people trust PM Modi for development and see the BJP as the only alternative, expressing confidence the party will be in a strong position in elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the people of Kerala are tired of left and Congress government and see no other way due to rampant corruption here in the last 20 years, expressing confidence that the BJP will be in a very strong position in the state in the upcoming assembly elections.

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Speaking to ANI, Sharma said four nominations were filed on Saturday, including that of the state president and the enthusiasm among workers of Kerala suggests that the people of the state are tired of the Left and Congress government. "I am in Thiruvananthapuram today. Including our state president, 4 nominations were filed today. The enthusiasm and zeal among the workers of Kerala suggest that the people of the state are tired of the Left and Congress Govt. With the rampant corruption here in the last 20 years, people can see no other way," said Sharma.

People Trust PM Modi for Development

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that people of Kerala are looking at the BJP as they trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and all the development seen in kerala has been facilitated by PM Modi. "We are confident that people of Keralam are looking at the BJP. People trust PM Modi. The development you see here has all been facilitated by PM Narendra Modi. People trust the PM. They are fed up with the Left-Congress corruption here," said the chief minister.

'State Govt Won't Be Formed Without BJP'

He expressed confidence that the state government cannot be formed without the BJP. So, BJP will be in a very strong position in the time to come. We can say that the State Govt here won't be formed without the BJP. Kerala will also develop like other states," Sharma said.

Kerala Assembly Elections

Earlier, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar filed his nomination as the party's candidate from Nemom constituency for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma present in a show of support.

Polling for the Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. (ANI)