'Denied Bharat Ratna': PM Modi blasts Congress for insulting Dr Ambedkar, lists party's 'sins'; read posts

PM Modi accuses Congress of insulting Dr. Ambedkar and neglecting SC/ST communities while highlighting the government's efforts to honour his legacy and empower marginalized groups.

In a powerful series of posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to task the Congress party, accusing it of repeatedly insulting Dr BR Ambedkar and undermining the rights of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) communities. PM Modi's scathing remarks, delivered through multiple tweets, also emphasized the current government's efforts to honour Dr Ambedkar’s legacy and empower marginalized communities.

The Prime Minister started by addressing what he called the Congress’ “malicious lies” and their inability to hide their “misdeeds” over the years.

"If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken! The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities," PM Modi wrote.

Congress' 'Sins' Against Dr. Ambedkar

Modi listed a series of allegations against the Congress, accusing it of betraying Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions and disregarding his significance in Indian history. Among the accusations, Modi highlighted:

Dr. Ambedkar's Electoral Defeat: The Prime Minister stated that the Congress had made efforts to ensure that Dr. Ambedkar faced electoral defeat not once, but twice. He pointed to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s campaign against Ambedkar, which Modi suggested turned Ambedkar’s defeat into a matter of "prestige" for the Congress party. Denial of Bharat Ratna: One of the most severe accusations levied by Modi was that the Congress denied Dr. Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. According to the Prime Minister, this was a deliberate attempt to undermine the legacy of Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the framing of India’s Constitution. Rejection of Ambedkar’s Portrait: Modi also criticized Congress for denying Dr. Ambedkar a place of honour in Parliament’s Central Hall, where portraits of prominent national leaders are displayed. Violence Against SC/ST Communities: The Prime Minister did not shy away from addressing the Congress' record on the treatment of SC/ST communities during its tenure in power. He alleged that the worst massacres against these communities occurred under Congress rule. He further accused the party of neglecting the empowerment of these marginalized groups, despite their long period in power.

"In Parliament, HM @AmitShah Ji exposed the Congress’ dark history of insulting Dr. Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth!" PM Modi further stated.

PM Modi's counter-narrative

While accusing the Congress of dishonouring Dr Ambedkar, Modi highlighted the current government’s efforts to promote Ambedkar’s vision and uplift marginalized communities.

"It is due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar that we are what we are! Our Government has worked tirelessly to fulfil the vision of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar over the last decade. Take any sector - be it removing 25 crore people from poverty, strengthening the SC/ST Act, our Government’s flagship programmes like Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana and more, each of them has touched the lives of the poor and marginalised," he wrote.

The Prime Minister also took pride in the government's efforts to preserve and promote sites related to Dr. Ambedkar. He mentioned the development of Panchteerth, five iconic locations associated with Ambedkar’s life and work. Modi explained how his government had resolved long-pending land issues related to Chaitya Bhoomi, a prominent site for Ambedkar followers, and had made efforts to preserve 26, Alipur Road in Delhi, where Dr. Ambedkar spent his final years.

In a bid to emphasize his commitment to honouring Ambedkar’s memory, Modi revealed that the government had acquired the house where Dr. Ambedkar had lived in London.

"When it comes to Dr. Ambedkar, our respect and reverence is absolute," PM Modi concluded.

