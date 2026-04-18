AIADMK's Madurai North candidate P Saravanan claims people are ready for change and urges support for the 'Two Leaves' symbol. He accused the DMK of cheating people by fulfilling only a fraction of its promises and pushed for a state government aligned with the Centre.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate for Madurai North, P Saravanan, on Friday said people in Tamil Nadu are ready for a change in governance and urged voters to back the party's 'Two Leaves' symbol across all 234 constituencies.

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"People are ready for a change in governance. Under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, a new government is set to be formed," Saravanan told reporters while campaigning. "In all 234 constituencies, I urge you to support the 'Two Leaves' symbol and stand with the AIADMK alliance. Together, we will bring about a meaningful change in Tamil Nadu, remove the corrupt DMK administration, including its district functionaries and ministers, and create a new chapter in the state's history," he added.

AIADMK candidate attacks DMK government

Earlier, Saravanan launched a sharp attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, alleging that the ruling party has fulfilled only a small fraction of its electoral promises. While campaigning in Anna Nagar area ahead of the state Assembly elections 2026, Saravanan alleged that the DMK is losing public trust.

"DMK government cheated the people, as they completed just 10 per cent of the promises they made during previous elections... We will come with a thumping majority," he told ANI. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

'TN needs govt friendly with Centre'

Speaking to ANI, Saravanan further said that his party would return to power with a decisive majority, and that Tamil Nadu needs a government aligned with the Centre to ensure better development outcomes. "BJP is ruling the centre, and you need a party in the state that will be friendly with the centre, which is when you will get things from them. DMK is always against the BJP... People are slowly drifting from Dravidian policy to the national one," he said.

Electoral contest heats up

A day earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted that the DMK would defeat the NDA alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections, vowing that the "Tamil Nadu team" would prevail over the "Delhi team."

The main contest of the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.