The Pension Adalat, a DoPPW initiative for on-the-spot grievance redressal for Central Govt pensioners, has resolved over 20,000 cases. The 17th edition, chaired by Jitendra Singh, will be held on October 5, focusing on super-senior pensioners.

The Pension Adalat is an innovative initiative undertaken by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) for the on-the-spot redressal of grievances of Central Government pensioners. It provides a common platform for all stakeholders concerned with a particular type of grievance to come together for the resolution of long-pending pension grievances. Thus, it works in the spirit of a “Whole-of-Government Approach”. Pension Adalat, an alternate resolution mechanism, helps eliminate the need for expensive and time-consuming court proceedings, thereby offering an efficient and cost-effective grievance redressal mechanism. It is a commitment of the central government to reduce litigation.

A Successful Redressal Mechanism

Since the introduction by DoPPW in 2017, Pension Adalats have emerged as an efficient and effective mechanism for resolving complicated and long-pending pension grievances. As per the release, with a success rate of 71.79%, the Pension Adalat initiative has demonstrated its utility by resolving 20,676 out of a total of 28,797 grievances on the spot across its previous 16 editions. The remaining cases have also been redressed subsequent to the respective Pension Adalats through inter-ministerial review meetings conducted by DoPPW.

Upcoming 17th Pension Adalat

Continuing this initiative, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare will conduct the 17th Pension Adalat under the chairmanship of MoS (PP), Jitendra Singh, at TN Chaturvedi Memorial Hall, IIPA, New Delhi, on October 5, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said. This Pension Adalat is unique in being thematic in nature, as 897 grievances of super-senior pensioners and family pensioners, pertaining to 24 Ministries/Departments and filed on the CPENGRAMS Portal, have been taken up for redressal.

Super-senior pensioners, family pensioners, and their relatives from across the country will also participate in the proceedings through hybrid mode, as complainants are being provided an opportunity to join the Pension Adalat either physically or through video conferencing. During the proceedings, MoS (PP) will also release flyers highlighting the success stories of the 16th Pension Adalat, held on May 13. Further, a booklet containing Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on issues concerning family pensioners will also be released. (ANI)