Arunachal CM Pema Khandu invites youth leaders to discuss the 11,200 MW Siang project, clarifying that focus remains on the pre-feasibility report and pledging public consultation if the dam construction eventually moves forward.

CM Khandu Initiates Dialogue on Siang Project

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has invited the youth wing of Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Youth Association for discussions on the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), amid ongoing protests against the project. Khandu said he would dedicate the entire month to the Siang region and continue visiting the area until the pre-feasibility report (PFR) process was completed. "I am extending an invitation to the youth wing of the Adi Bané Kébang (ABK) and Youth Association—whose recent media briefing I have noted—to engage in discussions... I plan to visit the Siang region frequently; in fact, I am dedicating this entire month to Siang. I will continue to visit until the PFR (Pre-Feasibility Report) process is completed...,” he said.

Addressing Local Concerns and Misinformation

The Chief Minister said he intended to reach out to various associations and units in the Siang region, particularly in Upper Siang, to provide clarity regarding the project. He suggested that misinformation had reached local residents and said he wanted to address their concerns through further engagement. “As for the general public—the people of Siang, and particularly Upper Siang—they are very innocent, and it appears they have been fed some misinformation. I intend to reach out further to the various associations and units in the Siang area to provide greater clarity regarding this project,” he said.

Clarifying the Scope of Pre-Feasibility

“At this stage, we are not discussing the construction of a dam; we are only focusing on the PFR. Only after the PFR is completed will it be determined whether or not a dam should be built,” Khandu added. He further stated that if a dam were to be built, public consultation would be required under established legal provisions. “Furthermore, if it is to be built, we are legally required to consult with the public in accordance with established legal provisions,” he said. “The project cannot move forward without such public consultation—a requirement that is also enshrined in the Constitution,” he said, emphasising that the current discussions were limited to the pre-feasibility report.

Optimism Regarding Ongoing Engagement

Khandu expressed optimism about engaging with local organisations, saying his recent meetings with several groups had been positive. He reiterated his intention to visit the Siang region repeatedly to interact with residents and organisations. “I am very hopeful, given the way the local organisations have responded; my recent meetings with many of them have been quite positive. I intend to visit Siang repeatedly to engage with everyone," Khandu added.

Opposition Perspectives

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by former MP Takam Sanjoy, held a press conference in Itanagar opposing the proposed 11,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the Siang River. Congress urged a temporary stop to Pre-Feasibility Report field surveys and scrutinised the Rs 350-crore Special Development Package, alleging it manufactures consent rather than building trust with groups like the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF). (ANI)