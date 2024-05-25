Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'PDP workers detained': Mehbooba Mufti claims poll rigging in Anantnag-Rajouri seat; check details

    As voting is underway in the Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in South Kashmir, where Mufti is a candidate, she has staged a protest along with party leaders and workers. The PDP president also reported that her outgoing mobile calls have been suspended without any explanation.

    PDP workers detained': Mehbooba Mufti claims poll rigging in Anantnag-Rajouri seat; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday (May 25) alleged that her party workers and polling agents are being detained in police stations without any justification. Mufti also claimed to have received complaints about attempts to tamper with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

    As voting is underway in the Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in South Kashmir, where Mufti is a candidate, she has staged a protest along with party leaders and workers. The PDP president also reported that her outgoing mobile calls have been suspended without any explanation.

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's grandfather arrested for 'asking driver to take blame'

    "I am not able to make any calls since morning. There is no explanation for this sudden suspension of services on the day of polling in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency," Mehbooba Mufti said.

    The PDP raised this issue in a post on X and said, "Just ahead of the polls, Ms. Mehbooba Mufti's @MehboobaMufti cellular phone service has been abruptly snapped. Yesterday evening and in the early hours today, scores of PDP workers and polling agents were detained across the polling belt."

    On Friday, Mufti wrote to the Election Commission, claiming that PDP workers and polling agents were detained by the police. "Many of our PDP polling agents & workers are being detained just before voting. When the families went to the police stations, they are being told that it's being done at the behest of SSP Anantnag & DIG South Kashmir. We've written to @ECISVEEP hoping for their timely intervention," she said in a post on X.

    'No evidence found in liquor scam, release arrested leaders': CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi (WATCH)

    However, the Anantnag Police refuted these claims, asserting that the detentions were minimal and targeted only those with a tainted past, based on credible inputs regarding potential threats to law and order on polling day.

    "Claims were made by a political party that their workers have been detained. Firstly, detentions are very few & restricted only to those who have a tainted past and based on credible inputs of potential threats to law and order & security on polling day. Mostly they are OGWs & are taken into preventive custody for ensuring a safe & peaceful election," the Anantnag Police wrote.

    Mehbooba Mufti is contesting against National Conference (NC) candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad and Zafar Iqbal Manhas of the Apni Party, making the election a triangular contest.

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Google Map lands tourists in canal in Kottayam; car drowns, passengers rescued anr

    Kerala: Google Maps lands tourists in canal in Kottayam; car drowns, passengers rescued

    MP SHOCKER! Man poses as female teacher using voice changing app, rapes 7 tribal girls in Sidhi district gcw

    MP SHOCKER! Man poses as female teacher using voice changing app, rapes 7 tribal girls in Sidhi district

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-655 May 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-655 May 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's grandfather arrested for wrongfully confining driver gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's grandfather arrested for 'asking driver to take blame'

    Kerala releases surplus power to Punjab amid decreased electricity demand anr

    Kerala releases surplus power to Punjab amid decreased electricity demand

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Google Map lands tourists in canal in Kottayam; car drowns, passengers rescued anr

    Kerala: Google Maps lands tourists in canal in Kottayam; car drowns, passengers rescued

    MP SHOCKER! Man poses as female teacher using voice changing app, rapes 7 tribal girls in Sidhi district gcw

    MP SHOCKER! Man poses as female teacher using voice changing app, rapes 7 tribal girls in Sidhi district

    Karan Johar turns 52: Kajol, Farha Khan, Anil Kapoor and others throw him surprise birthday party ATG

    Karan Johar turns 52: Kajol, Farha Khan, Anil Kapoor and others throw him surprise birthday party

    US announces additional $275 million military aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy expresses gratitude snt

    US announces additional $275 million military aid to Ukraine amid Russia war, Zelenskyy expresses gratitude

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic getting divorced? Actress reacts RBA

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic getting divorced? Actress reacts

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon