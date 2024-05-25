'PDP workers detained': Mehbooba Mufti claims poll rigging in Anantnag-Rajouri seat; check details

As voting is underway in the Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in South Kashmir, where Mufti is a candidate, she has staged a protest along with party leaders and workers. The PDP president also reported that her outgoing mobile calls have been suspended without any explanation.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday (May 25) alleged that her party workers and polling agents are being detained in police stations without any justification. Mufti also claimed to have received complaints about attempts to tamper with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

As voting is underway in the Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in South Kashmir, where Mufti is a candidate, she has staged a protest along with party leaders and workers. The PDP president also reported that her outgoing mobile calls have been suspended without any explanation.

"I am not able to make any calls since morning. There is no explanation for this sudden suspension of services on the day of polling in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency," Mehbooba Mufti said.

The PDP raised this issue in a post on X and said, "Just ahead of the polls, Ms. Mehbooba Mufti's @MehboobaMufti cellular phone service has been abruptly snapped. Yesterday evening and in the early hours today, scores of PDP workers and polling agents were detained across the polling belt."

On Friday, Mufti wrote to the Election Commission, claiming that PDP workers and polling agents were detained by the police. "Many of our PDP polling agents & workers are being detained just before voting. When the families went to the police stations, they are being told that it's being done at the behest of SSP Anantnag & DIG South Kashmir. We've written to @ECISVEEP hoping for their timely intervention," she said in a post on X.

However, the Anantnag Police refuted these claims, asserting that the detentions were minimal and targeted only those with a tainted past, based on credible inputs regarding potential threats to law and order on polling day.

"Claims were made by a political party that their workers have been detained. Firstly, detentions are very few & restricted only to those who have a tainted past and based on credible inputs of potential threats to law and order & security on polling day. Mostly they are OGWs & are taken into preventive custody for ensuring a safe & peaceful election," the Anantnag Police wrote.

Mehbooba Mufti is contesting against National Conference (NC) candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad and Zafar Iqbal Manhas of the Apni Party, making the election a triangular contest.

