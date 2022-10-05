Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public as COVID cases dip

The penalty for not wearing mask in public was reimposed in Delhi earlier this April after there was a spike in cases. A formal order was issued by the DDMA after a meeting that was held in this regard.

With a steady drop in COVID cases across the country including in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to relax the existing mask mandate and cease levying the Rs 500 fine for failing to wear masks in public places. Following an increase in incidents, the fine for not wearing a mask in public was reinstated in Delhi earlier this April. Following a meeting in this respect, the DDMA issued a formal order.

In light of the diminishing instances, three COVID care centres in the city will also be demolished and the property evacuated. Furthermore, the services of contract staff working at Covid hospitals have been extended until the end of the year. In light of the holiday season, authorities have emphasised the need of remaining vigilant against COVID-19.

Notably, the Centre wrote to Delhi and a few other states in August, warning that large crowds during the holiday season might encourage the spread of infectious illnesses like as COVID. This year, big celebrations are planned around the country, with COVID no longer looming over the festivities.

The decision, however, did not get complete agreement and was not made unanimously. According to the meeting minutes issued by Sushil Singh - special CEO of disaster management, Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar stated in the meeting that the current situation was comfortable, but the guard against Coronavirus could not be lowered because variants continue to emerge, reports PTI.

The health ministry and NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul had both advised caution in view of multiple festivals from September 26 to December 31 and likely mass gatherings across the country.