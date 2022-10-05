Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public as COVID cases dip

    The penalty for not wearing mask in public was reimposed in Delhi earlier this April after there was a spike in cases. A formal order was issued by the DDMA after a meeting that was held in this regard.

    Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public as COVID cases dip gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    With a steady drop in COVID cases across the country including in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to relax the existing mask mandate and cease levying the Rs 500 fine for failing to wear masks in public places. Following an increase in incidents, the fine for not wearing a mask in public was reinstated in Delhi earlier this April. Following a meeting in this respect, the DDMA issued a formal order.

    In light of the diminishing instances, three COVID care centres in the city will also be demolished and the property evacuated. Furthermore, the services of contract staff working at Covid hospitals have been extended until the end of the year. In light of the holiday season, authorities have emphasised the need of remaining vigilant against COVID-19.

    Also Read | 'Religion-based population imbalance cannot be ignored': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwant

    Notably, the Centre wrote to Delhi and a few other states in August, warning that large crowds during the holiday season might encourage the spread of infectious illnesses like as COVID. This year, big celebrations are planned around the country, with COVID no longer looming over the festivities.

    The decision, however, did not get complete agreement and was not made unanimously. According to the meeting minutes issued by Sushil Singh - special CEO of disaster management, Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar stated in the meeting that the current situation was comfortable, but the guard against Coronavirus could not be lowered because variants continue to emerge, reports PTI.

    Also read: Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    The health ministry and NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul had both advised caution in view of multiple festivals from September 26 to December 31 and likely mass gatherings across the country.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarkashi Avalanche Update: 6 injured mountaineers rescued, operation continue

    Uttarkashi rescue update: 8 more mountaineers rescued, total evacuations 14

    'Religion-based population imbalance cannot be ignored': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwant AJR

    'Religion-based population imbalance cannot be ignored': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwant

    KCR to launch national party at 1 19 pm with focus on 2024 elections gcw

    KCR to launch national party at 1.19 pm with focus on 2024 elections

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations AJR

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes AJR

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    Recent Stories

    Know how much Prabhas charged for playing Lord Ram in Adipurush His fees will blow your mind drb

    Know how much Prabhas charged for playing Lord Ram in ‘Adipurush’? His fees will blow your mind

    Uttarkashi Avalanche Update: 6 injured mountaineers rescued, operation continue

    Uttarkashi rescue update: 8 more mountaineers rescued, total evacuations 14

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 You can buy Nothing Phone 1 at Rs 12099 know offers and discounts gcw

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: You can buy Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 12,099; know offers and discounts

    California Sikh family kidnap case: Person of interest in custody, 4 victims still missing AJR

    California Sikh family kidnap case: Person of interest in custody, 4 victims still missing

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad Tabu Manoj Bajpayee stars that attended the reception drb

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Tabu to Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, stars that attended the reception

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon