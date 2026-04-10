PDP's Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire, hoping for regional peace. She expressed concern over Srinagar's Jamia Masjid remaining closed while Al-Aqsa reopened and advocated for dialogue, citing her father's approach.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire and expressed hope that it could pave the way for "lasting peace" in the region. "We welcome the move and hope that it would pave the way for lasting peace in the region," Mufti said on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"While the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque has reopened after remaining closed for nearly 40 days, the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar continues to remain closed, which is concerning," Mufti alleged. She added, "Pakistan had taken certain concrete steps during the prevailing war-like situation, which eventually led to the announcement of a ceasefire. Former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had long advocated dialogue and reconciliation as the only viable path to peace. The same approach needs to be adopted in the present circumstances"

Ceasefire Disputed Over Lebanon Extension

Her remarks come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu again asserted that there is "no ceasefire in Lebanon" and vowed to continue military operations with "full force" against Hezbollah. "I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," he said.

Earlier, Tehran had accused Israel of violating the agreement by attacking Lebanon, as it stated that the ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the truce. However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing. (ANI)