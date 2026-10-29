Pimpri Chinchwad University, Pune, offers 100% tuition scholarships to one meritorious student from each of the eight Northeast states to promote accessible quality higher education and future skill development.

PCU Announces Scholarships for Northeast Students

Pimpri Chinchwad University (PCU), Pune, has announced eight special scholarships offering a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver to one meritorious student from each of the eight Northeastern states, opening up opportunities for talented youth from the region to pursue higher education. According to a press release issued by the university on Wednesday, students from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim can apply for the scholarships, subject to the university's eligibility criteria. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 85 per cent marks in their qualifying examination.

The initiative by the Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust (PCET) aims to make quality higher education more accessible to deserving students and equip them with skills to build successful careers and contribute to the development of their home states. Viewing education as "key" to empowerment, Girish Desai, Executive Director, PCET said, “Education is the key to lifelong success and empowerment. When we educate one individual, we contribute to the progress of an entire community and region,” adding that the initiative seeks to provide students from Northeast India with access to quality education, modern technologies and industry-oriented learning, enabling them to explore wider career opportunities.

University Facilities and Technology Focus

As per the release, PCU offers a technology-focused learning environment, supported by 16 advanced laboratories at its Centre of Excellence in Industry 5.0 and Future Technologies, inaugurated on September 28, 2026. The facilities cover emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, industrial robotics, automation, electric vehicle technology, drone technology, semiconductor technology, digital twins and smart manufacturing. Thirteen laboratories have been established in association with Digitech Robotics India Private Limited. The university also has a High-Performance Computing Laboratory developed in association with C-DAC Pune, an AI and Adaptive Computing Laboratory established in association with AMD, and a QNX RTOS Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Pi-Square Technologies and BlackBerry QNX.

Located near Pune's major industrial and technology clusters, PCU emphasises practical learning, industry-linked projects, research and skill development to prepare students for emerging employment opportunities.

Additional Scholarship Opportunities

Apart from the eight special scholarships for Northeast students, PCU also offers merit-based tuition fee scholarships of up to 80 per cent, depending on academic performance. Other scholarship categories include need-based assistance, sports, talent-based awards, postgraduate studies and PhD research, subject to applicable conditions. PCU states that all scholarships are subject to eligibility criteria, availability and university guidelines, and that students may avail themselves of only one scholarship at a time, and continuation is subject to the prescribed academic performance requirements. The university's initiative seeks to combine financial support with technological exposure and career-oriented education, while encouraging cultural exchange and national integration among students from different parts of the country.

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