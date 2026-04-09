Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea in the Telangana HC was adjourned after Assam's AG sought to argue. His lawyer cited unproven allegations over nomination papers and fears of arrest, sparking a jurisdiction debate and a war of words with Assam CM.

The anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Pawan Khera in the Telangana High Court was adjourned after the Advocate General of Assam sought to argue the case, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Legal Cell advocate Ponnam Ashok Goud said on Thursday.

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Lawyer Details Case, Alleges Hasty Action

Speaking to ANI, Goud said the allegations against Khera relate to the alleged non-filing or suppression of information in election nomination papers, which are yet to be proven. "When the Advocate General of Assam appeared, he wished to argue the matter. The case was therefore adjourned to today at 2:15. The allegations made against him concern only the non-filing of information, suppressed in his election nomination papers. These allegations must be proved. Instead, the state took advantage of the situation, rested its case, and within 24 hours sent a team to Delhi under police escort. He anticipated possible arrest and even physical mistreatment. Under Article 14, we have every right to defend ourselves. That is why he came before the court, and we filed the petition", he said.

Goud further alleged that the state acted in haste, claiming that a police team was sent to Delhi within 24 hours. "He anticipated possible arrest and even physical mistreatment. Under Article 14, we have every right to defend ourselves. That is why he approached the court and filed the petition," he said.

Jurisdiction Questioned

On the issue of jurisdiction, Goud said the respondent argued that the petition should have been filed in Delhi or Assam instead of Telangana. "The arguments of the respondent side, the advocate argues that the jurisdiction is not there, we might have filed the petition in Delhi or Assam...The final verdict will come tomorrow at around 11 am", he said.

Political War of Words Erupts

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, calling him a "bhagora" (absconder). "Where is this Congress party? Which Congress party? I have not even heard about it. Who is Pawan Khera? He is a 'bhagora' (absconder). Why do I need to reply to him?" said CM Sarma.

His remarks come in the backdrop of fresh allegations levelled by Pawan Khera against CM Sarma amidst the ongoing passport row.

Khera's Video, Allegations, and FIR

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in a post on X, the Congress shared a self-made video of Khera from an "undisclosed location" leveling allegations of corruption against Sarma. Questioning the Assam CM, the party wrote, "If you have the guts, answer them." In the video, Khera criticised the police action against him and demanded answers to his questions. Calling for an investigation into the matter, the Congress leader said that he won't be scared.

The remarks were followed by Congress's claims that the Assam Chief Minister's wife holds three passports, and the Assam Police searched Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi. The searches followed the FIR lodged by Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, into the matter on Monday. (ANI)