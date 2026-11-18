Congress leader Pawan Khera challenged CM Yogi Adityanath's prediction of winning over 320 seats in the 2027 UP elections, alleging potential irregularities regarding Hindu votes and questioning the BJP's confidence in the poll results.

Pawan Khera Questions Yogi Adityanath on 2027 UP Election Seat Goal

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his confidence that the BJP will win more than 320 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Khera questioned CM Yogi's statement, alleging that Adityanath has himself said that Hindu votes have been "cut" from the electoral rolls.

"Will they get 320 seats? Isn't this 100 seats short? But who will be the CM? He (Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath) alleges that Hindu votes have been cut. If they are still getting 320 seats, it means there has been some agreement and they know what will happen," Khera said, suggesting the BJP already knows how the outcome will be shaped.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath earlier expressed confidence in the BJP's return to power in the state for a third consecutive term, asserting that the party is headed towards securing more than 320 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections. This comes as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near, with political parties stepping up their campaigns statewide. Gorakhpur has become a key battleground for both the ruling party and the Opposition. Gorakhpur is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav is holding a 20-km Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak Rath Yatra (padyatra) in Gorakhpur, aimed at mobilising supporters across all nine assembly constituencies in the district. As part of the yatra, the SP chief headed toward the Chauri Chaura Martyrs' Memorial to pay tribute to the freedom movement martyrs, signalling the party's aggressive grassroots mobilisation ahead of future electoral battles. A day later, CM Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the BJP's statewide "Jan Chaupal" direct public outreach campaign from Gorakhpur's Town Hall ground on November 19. (ANI)