DIG Sargun Shukla inaugurated a 'Van Pustakalya' (Forest Library) in Patnitop, J&K, an initiative by the Forest Department to promote eco-tourism and connect people with nature through books on wildlife, forests, and personal development.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sargun Shukla, on Saturday inaugurated a 'Van Pustakalya' (Forest Library) at the Jagruti Kendra in Patnitop. The initiative was launched in the presence of the Conservator of Forests, Chenab Circle, Arshdeep Singh, and DFO Batote, Satyendra Maurya. The library, set up amid the scenic landscape of Patnitop, is designed to encourage eco-tourism while providing educational resources related to forests, wildlife, and personal development.

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Officials said the initiative seeks to connect children and tourists with nature through knowledge-based engagement.

A Step Towards Awareness-Building

Speaking to ANI, DIG Shukla termed the initiative a significant step towards awareness-building. "This is an outstanding initiative from the side of the forest department that they opened a library in the forest... We are very glad that we have associated with the forest department to promote a reading culture for these children around this forest library, to bring them on a line of knowledge and awareness," she said. She added that trekking trails and camping sites are also being developed to guide youth towards constructive activities.

An Inclusive Library with a Broader Vision

Conservator Arshdeep Singh highlighted the inclusive nature of the library and its broader vision. "We want to promote a reading culture in places surrounded by beauty, greenery, and nature. Providing a space where children can sit and read is a wonderful initiative. The collection we have curated includes books for everyone, from young children to students in higher classes and college, journals and even books for nature lovers. There are also books on personality development and several that are entirely forest-related... This space is open to the public. If anyone wishes to come and read... they can sit here during the day and explore our collection; in the evening, they can return home after having gained new knowledge," he said.

Following the inauguration, DIG Shukla toured the museum at the Van Jagruti Kendra, which showcases flora and fauna of Jammu and Kashmir. The officials also planted Deodar saplings and distributed prizes to students who participated in environment-themed drawing competitions.