Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary congratulated Patna for winning the State First Clean City award in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, attributing the success to the dedicated sanitation workers, public participation, and the city's collective urban efforts.

Patna Recognized as State First Clean City

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday congratulated the residents of Patna after the city received the 'State First Clean City' award in the 10th edition of Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, describing the recognition as a proud achievement for the state. According to an official statement, he said receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu was a matter of special pride for Patna and credited the achievement to collective efforts, public participation and the dedication of sanitation workers.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued guidance and support for Bihar's development, saying the state was achieving new milestones in development, cleanliness and urban infrastructure under his leadership. Choudhary extended his congratulations and best wishes to Patna residents, councillors, officials of the Patna Municipal Corporation and sanitation workers, acknowledging their contribution to the city's recognition.

Commitment to Urban Development

He said the hard work, dedication and commitment of sanitation workers had played a vital role in achieving the honour, while public awareness and participation had also contributed to the efforts towards cleanliness. The Chief Minister said cleanliness was not merely a campaign but the foundation for building a healthy and developed society.

He added that the state government was committed to making all cities in Bihar clean, beautiful, well-organised, modern and developed. He said the government would further empower urban local bodies and ensure active citizen participation in its efforts to improve urban infrastructure and sanitation.

Choudhary expressed confidence that Patna's achievement would inspire other cities in Bihar and that collective efforts would help the state reach new milestones in cleanliness and urban development. (ANI)

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