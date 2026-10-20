Preparations are nearing completion for the 'Ravan Vadh' event at Patna's Gandhi Maidan for Vijayadashami. A 90-foot Ravan effigy, along with those of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna, will be burnt. CM Samrat Choudhary will attend the event.

Patna Gears Up for Grand 'Ravan Vadh'

Preparations for the ‘Ravan Vadh’ event at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Vijayadashami are nearing completion, with a 90-foot-tall effigy of Ravan set to be burnt along with those of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. This year, effigies of Ravan (90 feet tall), Meghnad (85 feet tall), and Kumbhakarna (80 feet tall) will be set ablaze at Gandhi Maidan. The burning of these three effigies on the occasion of Vijayadashami symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Elaborate Preparations and Dignitaries

The 'Ravan Vadh' event will be attended by Bihar’s Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with other ministers from the Bihar government and various dignitaries. The event is being organized by the Ramlila Mahotsav Dussehra Committee Trust. The committee is working to ensure the event is both grand and successful.

In addition to the construction of the effigies of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna, other tasks related to the event are progressing rapidly at Gandhi Maidan. Preparations are almost complete, and any remaining minor tasks will be wrapped up before the event begins. The organizing committee is ensuring that all arrangements are fully in place by the scheduled time.

Security and Crowd Management

A large turnout is expected at Gandhi Maidan for the 'Ravan Vadh' event. In light of this, robust security arrangements have been put in place. Special attention is being given to crowd control, the movement of people, and the smooth flow of traffic at and around Gandhi Maidan. The administration and the organizing committee are striving to ensure that there is no disorder during the event, allowing people to enjoy the occasion in a safe environment.

The Symbolism of Ravan Vadh

The 'Ravan Vadh' (the slaying of Ravana) event held at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan is one of the major highlights of the Dussehra festival. Every year, a large number of people gather to witness it. This year, too, the burning of the effigies — a 90-foot-tall Ravana, an 85-foot-tall Meghnad, and an 80-foot-tall Kumbhakarna — will be the main attraction. The event conveys the message of Lord Rama’s victory and the triumph of good over evil. The organizing committee aims to complete all preparations well in advance to ensure the event is conducted in a grand, peaceful, and safe manner.

Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Navratri and celebrates the victory of good over evil. People celebrate this auspicious day by burning Ravana effigies to get rid of negativity, while vowing to stop social problems like addiction, caste bias, and the dowry system. The festival holds religious and cultural significance and is associated with Bhagwan Shri Ram's victory over Ravana, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over wrongdoing. (ANI)